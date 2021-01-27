Environmentally friendly investment must be prioritized





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) says the Job Creation Law has prompted enthusiastic investors both at home and abroad to invest in Indonesia. With this growing investment, Jokowi wants Indonesia to not only be investment friendly in the future, which can create jobs, but also create environmentally friendly investment. “Investments that create jobs whose products are competitive in the global market and which are environmentally friendly will be our priority. This means that we must be investment-friendly, but also environmentally friendly,” Jokowi explained. during the MGN 2021 summit, Wednesday (27 / 1/2021).

Indonesia, which has abundant natural resources, Jokowi said, has a great opportunity to develop upstream and downstream industries. Therefore, he also reminded Indonesia to adapt green economy or environmentally friendly economy, because it will be a trend in the future. Green economy it will merge with the spirit of social inclusion to promote social equality, reduce environmental risks and the efficiency of natural resources. “We must foresee that green product, green economy this low carbon, and efficient resources will be the beauty of the industry in the future, ”he said. “I think that in the future we will continue to develop and we anticipate. Currently we are starting to enter global supply chains at green economyJokowi continued. The Covid-19 pandemic has in fact led the world economy towards two major orientations, namely green economy and Digital Economy. Problem green economy among others, linked to global warming, exhaust gas emissions, destroyed species, degradation of soil quality, global drought. On the other hand, a pandemic has also spurred the acceleration of technological development and digitization. Limited mobility of people and goods. People are more and more comfortable with purchases onlineand get used to working from home. The Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) announced that the realization of investments throughout 2020 has reached 826.3 trillion rupees or reached 101.1% of the BKPM target of 817.2 trillion rupees. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (wia)



