Boris Johnson ‘to introduce limited hotel quarantine in 30 high-risk countries’

Boris Johnson has reportedly decided not to put in place a general quarantine plan for hotels in the UK.

Instead, the country is expected to introduce limited quarantine rules for travelers from 30 high-risk countries.

It is believed that hotel quarantine measures will apply to those returning to the UK from countries with ‘new and more virulent’ forms of coronavirus.

These countries include in particular Portugal, South Africa and Brazil.

According to government sources, the limited hotel quarantine system will be introduced in England this week, with the government “reserving the right” to go further by requiring all visitors from around the world to self-isolate for 10 days on their own. own costs.

Almost a year to the day after the first case of Covid in Britain, the government will finally agree to measures that could prevent mutant strains of the disease from entering.



Yet the move could be a blow to the travel industry and put the summer vacations of millions of Britons into question.

Interior Minister Priti Patel said the government would not hesitate to take further steps to protect itself from the onset of further tensions.

Cabinet hawks last night pushed for a plan to impose quarantine restrictions on nearly everyone arriving in the UK.

Other Cabinet members only want to strike Brits returning from countries with a new variant – like Brazil and South Africa.

Travel from these countries is already completely prohibited for non-British people, but the British are allowed to return home.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi warned yesterday that the country must be very careful when new strains emerge.





According to the plans, which are expected to be confirmed to MPs today, travelers to the UK from Covid hotspots will need to be quarantined in monitored hotels for 10 days.

They would have to pay for their own stay – which could cost north of 1,000 people – making foreign travel impossible for millions of people.

And they will be prohibited from leaving their rooms or mingling with other guests until they are cleared to leave.

Ministers warned Britons should not book summer vacations abroad until infection rates start to come under control.

Mr Zahawi said it was far too early to think about escapades as 37,000 people remain hospitalized with the disease.

Officials fear that the logistics of establishing hotel quarantines could take up to three weeks.





The harsh measure was imposed by other countries several months ago, with Australia one of the first to introduce mandatory quarantine in hotels last March.

China, New Zealand, India, Singapore, the Philippines, Taiwan, Qatar and Thailand have all followed suit.

Ms Patel said ministers now have a comprehensive border strategy – although the government is accused of dragging its feet.

The Border Force has verified approximately 3.7 million passenger locator forms, issued over 2,300 fixed penalty notices and referred more than 22,000 cases to police to date.

She added: The UK has a world-class vaccination program that we should all be proud of.

It is therefore right that the government do everything, and continue to do everything it can to protect the deployment of the vaccine against new strains of the virus.

We are keeping all measures under review and will not hesitate to take further measures to protect the public.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are expected to follow.