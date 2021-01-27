Covid life insurance program: are you entitled to a payment of 60k? | UK | New





The coronavirus is a threat raging across the world, with every country trying to protect its citizens. New variants of Covid are emerging and are often more easily transmitted. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today he had taken “full responsibility” for the government’s actions in the wake of the devastating death toll. But as deaths continue to rise, are you entitled to a payment of £ 60,000 for someone you may have lost?

The UK death toll from the coronavirus crisis has officially surpassed 100,000, with 1,631 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test recorded on January 26. Mr Johnson said: “We really did everything we could.” He added, “I am deeply sorry for every life lost.” Previously, ONS figures, based on death certificates, showed that there had been nearly 104,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Mr Johnson offered his “deepest condolences to all who have lost a loved one”. The Prime Minister said: “Fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, and the many grandparents who have been kidnapped.” READ MORE: Extended lockdown: When will the third nationwide lockdown end?

As of January 25, the following countries had the five highest numbers of deaths: United States: 432,332 deaths – 1,322 per million

Brazil: 217,831 deaths – 1,040 per million

Mexico: 161,671 deaths – 1,252 per million.

India: 153,724 deaths – 115 per million

United Kingdom: 100,162 deaths – 1,503 per million. DON’T MISS

The NHS Coronavirus Life Insurance and Social Assistance scheme is designed to recognize the increased risk staff face during the crisis. A payment of £ 60,000 will be made to the estate of eligible people who died from the coronavirus contracted during their essential frontline work. The program is only eligible for people who provide practical personal care to people who have contracted coronavirus or who work in health or social care facilities where the virus is present. Scheme information for England and Wales is available for applicants and employers here. READ MORE: Boris makes heartbreaking statement on a dark day as 100,000 dead

Who is eligible for the program? In order for a claim to be accepted, the Secretary of Health must be reasonably satisfied that: Coronavirus disease was wholly or primarily the cause of death

The person was at a high risk of contracting coronavirus disease in circumstances where they could not reasonably avoid that risk due to the nature and location of their work.

The individual contracted a coronavirus during his labor The following circumstances are considered likely eligible criteria for the person’s location: Test or diagnose if a person is infected or contaminated with coronavirus

Come closer to care for, support, treat or provide other clinical services to someone who has or is suspected of having coronavirus or coronavirus disease.

Provide any other type of service in the same environments where these services are provided.

When the individual was performing tasks that do not fit these scenarios, or if it is difficult to establish the presence of coronavirus in the workplace, the applicant is asked to explain why they believe the individual was exposed to a high risk of contracting coronavirus due to the nature and location of their work. You can make a claim using the following forms depending on your location, whether England or Wales.







