Britain takes grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths





LONDON Britain passed 100,000 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, a tragic milestone that exposed the missteps in Prime Minister Boris Johnsons’ handling of the pandemic, as well as the tough choices he now faces in trying to keep new deadly variants of the virus outside the country. Britain’s death toll has long been the worst in Europe, but a rapidly spreading variant of the virus has propelled the country’s daily death rates to levels not seen since the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in April, despite a national lockdown. On a per capita basis, Britain’s death rate has been the worst in the world over the past week. It is difficult to calculate the pain contained in this grim statistic, Mr Johnson said solemnly of the death toll, which reached 100,162. You would exhaust the misery thesaurus. It is an appalling and tragic loss of life.

Mr Johnson was expected to discuss a mandatory quarantine in hotels for travelers arriving in Britain from countries with dangerous outbreaks of the virus. But the details of that plan have yet to be worked out, testifying both to its massive economic implications and the logistical challenge of housing, feeding and monitoring thousands of passengers landing at UK airports.

Stricter travel restrictions are said to be aimed at preventing new variants from Brazil and South Africa from entering Britain. Among the proposals under consideration, there is one that would force travelers from South Africa, South America and Portugal to quarantine themselves in hotels for 10 days after arrival. This would push Britain towards Australia, which has used hotel quarantines in a mostly successful effort to keep the virus out of its borders. But Britain would act months later than Australia and after the spread of its local variant has already taken over hospitals. Speaking to reporters on Downing Street, Mr Johnson declined to dwell on mistakes which, in his government’s handling of the crisis, have exacerbated the death toll. As several journalists have recalled, the government once said that keeping the death toll at 20,000 would be a success. I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost, Mr Johnson said, adding that he had accepted responsibility for it. We have really done all we can and continue to do all we can to minimize the loss of life.

Mr Johnsons chief medical adviser Chris Whitty was more thoughtful, acknowledging that some issues could have been better addressed. In the early days of the pandemic, he said, experts did not properly appreciate the importance of face masks and did not sufficiently understand the importance of asymptomatic transmission. As the crisis unfolded, Mr Whitty said, the medical profession has developed new and improved methods of treating Covid patients.

For Mr Johnson, the pandemic has become a dark race between vaccinating the population and sustaining new variants, which could fuel a new wave of infections. On the vaccine front, Britain continues to make major strides, injecting 6.8 million people, the fastest rate of any major country. But in other respects, the government still seems late and disorganized. Regarding the travel plan, some health experts say anything other than a general quarantine in a hotel would not be effective. But critics say the government would not be able to meet the logistical challenge, as arriving passengers would quickly fill hotels around London Heathrow Airport, the country’s main gateway. Update January 27, 2021 at 2:57 p.m. ET The British plans come as the United States has decided to tighten restrictions on foreign visitors. President Biden rescinded an order by former President Donald J. Trump that would have relaxed travel bans on non-Americans from Britain, Brazil, South Africa and much of the Union European. The new US rules, which took effect on Tuesday, have caused confusion at Heathrow Airport, with British Airways denying passengers bound for the United States. This even included some who followed updated guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control, which state that they either had to produce a negative coronavirus test or a doctor’s letter confirming they had recovered from Covid and did not. were more contagious.

For the travel industry, the quarantine would be the latest in a succession of blows that have cost tens of thousands of jobs and brought some companies, like the cross-Channel train operator Eurostar, to the brink of financial collapse. This will be another nail in the coffin of the travel industry, said Steven Freudmann, president of the Travel and Tourism Institute, which lobbies for the industry. The industry understands the motives and we put the health of the nation first, but what’s so frustrating is that the rules literally change from week to week. In Britain, closing doors seems to come 12 months too late to us, Mr Freudmann said, adding that the move would further undermine confidence as the industry begins to plan for its recovery. Even those traveling to and from countries that are not considered high risk will fear that the risk status of those countries may change without warning while they are away. And, while some hotels may benefit from accommodating quarantined passengers, it would be a gain in the short term. Who wants to come knowing that they have to spend 10 days in a hotel and pay for the privilege? Said Mr. Freudmann. British travel policy has been marked by twists and turns from the start. The government initially argued that the restrictions would make little difference overall given the virus was already circulating in Britain.

Then in July, when he acted sharply to introduce a quarantine on travelers from Spain, he embarrassed the minister responsible for aviation policy, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who learned of the decision then that he was on vacation in Spain. Under rules in effect last summer, travelers from various low-risk countries were exempt from self-isolation. But the list was reviewed weekly, making the decision to travel a gamble for vacationers, thousands of whom found themselves overseas as the changes took effect. Britain has been slow to force travelers to show a negative coronavirus test result and, when it has done so recently, has struggled to provide enough staff to check arrivals, causing crowded scenes in certain airport arrival halls. Some critics claim the problem with the UK system is a lackluster enforcement of not only travelers quarantining, but also of Brits urged to stay in their homes after testing positive for the virus, or coming into contact with it. someone who had it. The elephant in the room here is how many people in the country we need to self-isolate and who aren’t and we really need to address that, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt told Sky News.

