PM Narendra Modi discusses projects worth 5.4675 rupees at Pragati meeting





Ten agenda items were discussed at the meeting, the PMO said. (File) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed a number of projects totaling Rs 54,675 crore in 15 states while chairing the 35th “Pragati” meeting on Wednesday. During the meeting, the prime minister called on officials to ensure a swift resolution of issues hampering infrastructure projects, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. “Pragati” is an ICT-based multimodal platform for proactive governance and timely implementation, involving central and state governments. Ten agenda items – nine projects and one program – were discussed at the meeting, the PMO said. Among the nine projects, three relate to the Ministry of Railways, three to the Ministry of Road Transport and Roads and one project each to the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Ministry of Energy and the Department of External Affairs, the statement said. These nine projects have a cumulative cost of Rs 54.675 crore for 15 states – Odisha, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh – It said . During the interaction, the Prime Minister also reviewed the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. He also encouraged the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the Union States and Territories to publicize the program widely and to use technology to improve its effectiveness. Until the 34th edition of the PRAGATI meetings, 283 projects with a total cost of Rs 13.14 lakh crore were reviewed, the PMO said.

