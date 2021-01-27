Maldives welcomes PM Modi’s gesture to provide COVID 19-ANI vaccine





New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI / BusinessWire India): The President of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, his Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid and Consul (Mumbai) of the Republic of Maldives Bobby Mohanty expressed their sincere gratitude and appreciation, praising the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for providing the COVID-19 vaccine to their country.

Bobby Mohanty called it a noble and memorable Republic Day gift.

India has supplied 100,000 doses of CoviShield (Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine) manufactured by SII (Serum Institute) to the Maldives.

The Maldives are among the first countries to receive COVID-19 vaccines from India.

In his speech to the nation on January 20, 2021, the President of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih announced the arrival of the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to the Maldives from India.

In his remarks and tweet, President Solih thanked the Indian people, their government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their generosity.

“A short time ago, a flight from India with 100,000 doses of the CoviShield vaccine arrived in the Maldives, renewing our hopes for an early resolution of the COVID-19 crisis. Our sincere thanks to PM @narendramodi , to the Indian government and the Indian people for this most generous gift, ”he tweeted.

Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid tweeted: “Maldives express their deep and deep gratitude to PM @narendramodi & EAM @DrSJaishankar for their commitment to meet the needs of India’s neighbors, and for their special attachment to the Maldives, to anytime. Maldives is pleased to receive as a grant, 100,000 doses of CoviShield developed by the Serum Institute of India – among the first countries to receive vaccines from India. As always, India stands firmly and firmly by our side as the first responder in any crisis. When we needed to stock up on essential food and medicine – India was there. There is no question that India is our first responder in times of critical need, especially during this global pandemic. “

“It is heartwarming to see India going the extra mile to extend its friendship with the Maldives. India’s decision to choose the Maldives as the top country for the generous supply of the Covid-19 vaccine is not only noble, but the most memorable gesture of the feast of the Republic “. said Bobby Mohanty, Consul (Mumbai), Republic of Maldives.

The Maldives have been the biggest beneficiary of India’s COVID relief. Previously, in December 2020, India even supplied BCG vaccines to the Maldives, where Consul Bobby Mohanty’s office played a key role in managing logistics with various agencies.

As part of its neighborhood-first policy, India “urgently shipped” the vaccine, given to babies to prevent tuberculosis, to fill a gap in the Maldives’ national immunization program.

India had shipped 30,000 doses of the measles and rubella vaccine by January 2020.

In addition, the Maldives plans to attract investment in areas such as basic infrastructure, travel and tourism, maritime / maritime tourism, education, health, defense, technology and emerging businesses.

In addition, the Maldives plans to attract investment in areas such as basic infrastructure, travel and tourism, maritime / maritime tourism, education, health, defense, technology and emerging businesses.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / BusinessWire India)







