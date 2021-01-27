China increasingly isolated, broken vaccine promises to blame, World News

China’s plans collapse. Beijing wanted to weaken its opponents by exporting a deadly virus. He wanted to profit from the crisis. Take advantage of the pandemic and use his vaccine to rule the world. But the plan is not paying off.

Instead of weakening its adversaries, China finds itself increasingly isolated. Far from making a profit, Chinese companies are being kicked out of the countries.

As for Chinese vaccines, China is finding it increasingly difficult to find takers.

A YouGov survey found that around 19,000 people in 17 countries and regions were wary of Wuhan virus vaccines made in China. There are serious doubts about the effectiveness of the Chinese virus.

In Turkey, officials said the Sinovac trials showed a 91% effectiveness rate. The number has grown to 68% in Indonesia. One way or another, it climbed to 78% in Brazil. 50% effectiveness was declared on January 12. This is roughly the WHO threshold for considering an effective vaccine.

That’s not all. China is failing to deliver vaccines. It has signed agreements with around 24 countries. All in the low and middle income bracket. But China has not been able to deliver. Brazil and Turkey say China is delaying shipments. China had promised to deliver 10 million doses to Turkey in December 2020. But none arrived that month. At the beginning of January, only 3 million did so. China said there was an increase in demand in its country.

Why wouldn’t there be any?

China is currently facing its biggest wave of the Wuhan virus since March 2020. The Sinovac plant in the Beijing area itself is overwhelmed by cases of the virus.

Hong Kong has ordered 7.5 million doses of Chinese vaccines. But he has not received any data or documents on the distribution to date. Then there are other countries like the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore, where governments are criticized for making deals with Chinese vaccine companies.

In short, there is a decline in both the demand and supply of Chinese vaccines. The doses were meant to offer diplomatic victory to the dragon. They were supposed to gain goodwill and score geopolitical goals. But China is failing to export its vaccines.

So here’s what it does instead. China exports a smear campaign. Chinese state media have launched a fake news campaign, targeting the plans of Pfizer and Moderna. Chinese media have been instructed to question the safety of the shots. And present Chinese vaccines as safer alternatives.

A few days ago, the Chinese media had a lot to say about Indian vaccines and Indian vaccine diplomacy. From blaming India for stopping the Sinovac trails in Bangladesh to accusing Indian media of a smear campaign, the infamous Chinese spokesperson Global Times has done it all.

He used every word in his dictionary to describe China as a victim and blame other countries for China’s mistakes. Because what else will he say about countries like Nepal, Brazil, Bangladesh which use Indian vaccines.

These are the same countries to which China wanted to export its vaccines. He promised to deliver but never did.

India, on the other hand, delivers free vaccines to countries in South Asia and exports to many other developing countries. It’s a slap in the face of China. Beijing is therefore weaving a fictional story around it.

Its prologue was delivered by none other than Chinese President Xi Jinping. He sang tunes of peaceful coexistence at the virtual summit of Davos. And also preached on “the misguided approach to antagonism”.

Black humor can’t fix a botched PR campaign.