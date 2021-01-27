Guangdong Chinese prison court condemns 24 messages about Xi Jinping’s family – Radio Free Asia

Authorities in southern Guangdong province jailed the administrator of a wiki-based forum for 14 years after a post revealed personal information about the close family of the ruling Communist Party of China (CCP) leader, Xi Jinping, learned RFA.

Niu Tengyu was sentenced to 14 years in prison on December 30, 2020 by the Maonan District People’s Court in Maoming City, Guangdong, which found him guilty of “quarreling and causing trouble. “,” To “violate the privacy of others” and “to run an illegal business,” after a photo of Xi’s daughter, Xi Mingze, was posted online.

“My son was arrested in early August 2019 because Xi Mingze’s photo was posted on the Zhina Wiki website,” Niu’s mother told RFA in a recent interview.

“After this was seen by the central government, a special task force was formed and a large number of police officers were sent across the country to arrest those linked to the site,” she said.

The person responsible for this site could not be arrested because she was outside the country, Niu’s mother said.

“They were all found innocent after grueling interrogations, and released by local police … who then tried to dismiss blame and pin him down [Niu’s] Esu Wiki, and stopped them all instead, ”she said.

“There were special interests at work in the Maoming Police Department … who wanted this to be remembered as his contribution,” Niu’s mother said.

“They then reported it to the Ministry of Public Security as a major case of collusion with anti-Chinese forces,” she said.

The court also handed down shorter prison sentences to 23 other people associated with the site.

Niu and his co-defendants plan to appeal.

Esu Wiki started out as a sub-forum for sharing satirical and nationalistic memes primarily targeting celebrities on the Baidu Tieba forum.

Tortured by the police

Niu, a self-taught computer expert, was tortured by police to make him “confess,” his mother said.

“They wanted him to confess to being the leader, so they started beating him, hanging him up and depriving him of sleep,” she said.

“These children weren’t even the ones who uploaded the photo, but they were used as scapegoats,” Niu’s mother said. “They have been deprived of their human rights and … forced to confess, threatened and intimidated every day.”

“One of [Niu’s] the weapons are now permanently injured; he was repeatedly beaten and unconscious, then had cold water thrown at him, before he was told to admit he was the ringleader, ”she said.

New York-based democracy activist Chen Chuangchuang said the 24 people were jailed for “violating the privacy of others.”

“This is a political matter, because it involves people close to the top CCP leaders,” Chen said. “One photo was the ID card of Xi Jinping’s daughter and the other linked to Xi’s brother-in-law, Deng Jiagui.”

A lawyer who asked not to be named agreed the case was highly political, pointing out that several wiki-style sites in China have been doxxing people for years without any reaction from authorities.

Several lawyers representing the defendants were forced to stand down before the trial, the lawyer said.

Reported by Yitong Wu and Chingman for the Cantonese service of RFA. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.