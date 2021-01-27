Davos Dialogue: Prime Minister Modi will address the World Economic Forum today





Investments remain central to the story of India’s resurgence, as private consumption has been badly damaged by income losses in the aftermath of the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Davos World Economic Forum Dialogue on Thursday and interact with global CEOs. More than 400 industry leaders from around the world will attend the session, during which the Prime Minister will speak via video conference on the fourth industrial revolution using technology for the good of humanity. The prime ministers’ speech and interaction with CEOs comes at a time when the Indian and global economies are going through a period of extraordinary downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Investments remain central to the story of India’s resurgence, as private consumption has been badly damaged by income losses in the aftermath of the pandemic. Beating the Covid blues, gross FDI inflows to India between April and November 2020 reached a record high of $ 58.37 billion, up 22% from the previous year. Of these, FDI inflows into equities amounted to $ 43.85 billion in those eight months, up 37% from the same period of FY20, the ministry said. of Commerce and Industry in a separate press release. Gross FDI includes equity inflows from FDI, reinvested earnings, equity of unincorporated entities, and other capital.

Addressing a virtual roundtable of mostly foreign investors in November, Modi had pledged whatever it takes to make India the engine of global growth. He had invited the top executives of 20 pension and world wealth management funds that together manage around $ 6 trillion in assets to be part of the country’s exciting progress. UNCTAD also highlighted in a report this week the significant inflows of FDI to India during these difficult times. India and China were two major outliers in a gloomy year for FDI, with global inflows falling 42% per year in 2020 to $ 859 billion, the lowest level since the 1990s, according to the UNCTAD report. While India saw a 13% year-over-year increase, the highest among key countries, in FDI inflows in 2020, China grew 4%, UNCTAD said. Of course, in absolute terms, China, being a much larger economy, stayed ahead, with an inflow of up to $ 163 billion, while India stood at $ 57 billion, a- he added.

