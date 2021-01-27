Connect with us

Ministry of Environment and Forestry denies accusations of selling licenses during Joko Widodo's time

Over 91 percent of the liberation of forest areas took place before the Jokowi era.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) has strongly denied allegations by several parties about the license sale that allegedly took place during the president’s time. Joko Widodo and the Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya. “This invalid information is convincing KLHK “We need to open the data for the sake of fairness of public information,” said Nunu Anugrah, head of the public relations office of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, in a written statement received in Jakarta on Wednesday. (27/1).

“The most important thing for Indonesia actually is to take consistent measures to improve the environment in the future. But unfortunately, in disaster situations, many parties take advantage of the situation by selling incorrect data to the public. Our obligation is to rectify the information, so that the public can get good references.

KLHK data indicates the area of ​​the grant area forest area permit of various government periods, whether for plantations, HPH, HTI or mining / borrowing and use of forest areas (IPPKH). “Data is important to pass on because a lot is associated with the source of recent natural disasters,” Nunu said.

During the period 1984-2020, there were exits forest area covering an area of ​​7.3 million hectares (ha), of which 746 permits covering an area of ​​6.7 million hectares or more were granted 91 percent before President Jokowi’s administration came into effect. administration at the end of October 2014.

From President Jokowi’s time until 2020, there were 113 unit permits covering an area of ​​over 600,000 ha. These 22 sites with an area of ​​more than 218,000 ha obtained approval in principle for release between 2012-2014.

“Thus, more than 91 percent of the liberation of forest areas, an area of ​​over 6.7 million hectares, in the past 36 years, has come from the time before Pak Jokowi and Ms. Siti Nurbaya do not take office, ”Nunu said.

Meanwhile, data on Industrial Forest Plantations (HTI) up to December 2020, it was noted that more than 11.2 million hectares of permits have been issued. Particularly during the time of President Jokowi and Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya, permits were issued for a total of 1.2 million hectares or only 10.7 percent of the total previously granted permits. .

“This too, according to the permit, nearly 590,000 ha have in fact received Ministerial approval in principle for 2011-2014.” So in reality the permits issued during President Jokowi’s time were only 610,000 ha, or 5.4% of the HTI permits that were granted until December 2020, ”Nunu said.

Meanwhile, natural forest permits or HPH have been registered covering an area of ​​18.7 million hectares granted until December 2020. During the 2015-2020 era of President Jokowi’s administration, permits were issued. were issued for an area of ​​291,000 ha or the equivalent of less than 1.6 percent of the total area granted. This means that over 98 percent of HPH permits existed before the current administration.

Specifically for mining / IPPKH permits granted in forest areas, the total is around 590,000 ha from the new order until 2020. Meanwhile, in 2015-2020, the permits issued were 131,000 ha, or more than 22 percent. This means that the largest mining permits, over 300,000 ha, or more than 50 percent were granted during the period 2004-2014.

“Of the 131,000 ha of IPPKH permits at the time of President Jokowi, 14,410 ha, or 147 permit units, were for general physical infrastructure such as roads, dams, cell phone towers and others.” Meanwhile, mining permits were part of energy security. 35,000 MW and coal, covering an area of ​​approximately 117,000 ha, ”Nunu said.

All IPPKHs issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Nunu said, comply with technical and legal provisions and are equipped with sectoral permits (IUP / KK / PKP2B / IUPTL), environmental documents (Amdal / UKL- UPL) and recommendations from the governor.

source: Between



