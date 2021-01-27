Jahangir Tareen recalls as Senate elections approach





PTI lawmakers began to remember their party’s former secretary general and close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen, as the senatorial elections approached.

At a party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen was discussed. PTI leader Raja Riaz spoke out in favor of Tareen and said he should be “appointed chairman of the Punjab Senate Election Committee”.

Riaz further suggested that Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former Health Minister Amir Kayani and PTI Punjab chairman Ejaz Chaudhry be included on the committee.

“Jahangir Tareen’s services to the party cannot be forgotten,” Riaz said.

Once PM Imran Khan’s closest confidant and the main sponsor of PTI operations, the former party secretary general, sources say, is unhappy with the way he has been treated by those who are seen as the eyes and the ears of the Prime Minister.

Known for his insight and sharp political skills, Tareen is credited by his allies and enemies for helping the PTI for several years when there was hardly anyone else to do the heavy lifting. He is credited with spending his own money to help the party buy media time and break through in other parties ahead of the general election two years ago.

It is relevant to mention here that according to an investigative report by the Federal Investigation Agency, Jahangir Tareen was involved in money laundering and candy fraud and after that the PTI distanced itself from him .

