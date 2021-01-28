Taiwan lawmaker accuses Xi Jinping of hypocrisy after Davos speech





A lawmaker from Taiwan’s ruling party accused Xi Jinping of hypocrisy after the Chinese president said “the strong should not intimidate the weak” in a speech to world leaders in Davos on Monday. Xi’s 25-minute virtual speech to the World Economic Forum was seen by many as a veiled message to President Joe Biden. Communist Party chairman warned of forming ‘cliques’ and starting a ‘new cold war’, likely references to Biden’s call for a ‘coalition of democracies’ to counter growing influence from China to Asia. However, the Chinese leader’s remarks appeared to strike a deal with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Wang Ting-yu, who is a staunch supporter of closer ties between the United States and Taiwan, and an equally strong critic. of the perceived intimidation by Beijing of the democratic island nation. . After Davos’ speech, Wang took to Facebook on Tuesday and accused him of hypocrisy, sharing the image of a World Economic Forum tweet containing Xi’s quotes: “The strong should not bully the weak “and” decisions should not be made by simply showing strong muscles or waving a big fist. “ Wang, who is the co-chair of the Taiwanese government’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, wrote, “After all, Xi Jinping understands this philosophy.” “Start in the Taiwan Strait and practice what you preach!” he added, addressing the Chinese president by his nickname “Xi Dada”. Xi’s speech in Davos came a day after the Chinese Air Force flew 15 fighter jets in the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), after it also sent 13 aircraft from the People’s Liberation Army the day before. The exceptionally large operation, which included heavy H-6K bombers as well as J-16 and J-10 fighter jets, coincided with the deployment of the aircraft carrier. USS Theodore Roosevelt towards the South China Sea – a move Beijing has called “muscle-flexing.” Recent Chinese military activity in the Taiwan Strait was aimed at testing the “financial results” of the Biden administration, Wang told reporters on Tuesday. Beijing popularized the tactic last year when former President Donald Trump sent ministerial officials to Taipei for rare diplomatic appeals. The Chinese Communist Party was also seeking to make warplane incursions into Taiwan’s ADIZ appear as routine, in order to establish its own South China Sea ADIZ, Wang said. ADIZs are widely used but are not regulated by any international law. Countries nevertheless require advance notice of any foreign aviation activity in the area, which generally extends well beyond its territorial airspace. Taiwan’s ADIZ’s legitimacy has come under scrutiny due to its dramatic expansion in eastern China’s Fujian Province. Taipei responds to each PLA plane intrusion by sending out its own interceptor jets. China created its own ADIZ in the East China Sea in 2013. Entry into the area by foreign military planes is seen by Beijing as a just cause for chasing them with fighters. Speculation over a possible Beijing-fired ADIZ into the South China Sea has continued since last year. It is believed to be ongoing, but potential negative backlash from the United States and various claimants in the disputed waters has so far delayed China’s decision. Establishing such a zone would likely cover Taiwan’s ADIZ, further complicating the fragile military balance in the region.

