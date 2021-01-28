Jokowi was injected with phase II vaccine until Mount Merapi erupted





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has undergone the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination. The second dose of Sinovac vaccine is given two weeks before the first dose on January 13. Meanwhile, the volcanic activity of Mount Merapi on the border of Central Java and the Special Region of Yogyakarta (DIY) continues to increase. In 6 hours, Mount Merapi threw 22 hot clouds. Besides these two news, there are also other interesting news which are widely read by detikers. Here is the Top 5 News of Wednesday (27/1/2021). 1. Jokowi was injected with Sinovac phase II vaccine President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) underwent his second vaccination at the State Palace this morning. Jokowi admitted that he didn’t feel anything after undergoing this COVID-19 vaccination, the same as the first stage vaccination. Jokowi suspected that pain might occur after undergoing the second vaccination. Even so, he said he would immediately start doing activities like the first phase of vaccination. Full articles: Jokowi said after phase II vaccine 2. Climb the great eruption of Merapi again The head of the Geological Disaster Research and Technology Development Center (BPPTKG), Hanik Humaida, explained that during the period from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. WIB, there were 14 hot cloud bursts from Mount Merapi . Then from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. WIB, there were 8 hot clouds over Mount Merapi. Hanik explained that the hot clouds that occurred during this 6-hour period had a maximum slide distance of 1,600 meters. During this time, the direction of the wind when the incident occurred to the east. Full article: This is a portrait of the eruption of Mount Merapi 3. Listyo Sigit Prabowo officially appointed head of the national police President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially appointed Listyo Sigit Prabowo as the head of the national police. With this post, Listyo Sigit Prabowo officially became a General. After being legally inaugurated, he said he prepared a transformation plan in 4 areas. In addition, 16 action programs will be implemented in the future. Full article: General Listyo Sigit’s engagement after the inauguration 4. Raffi Ahmad talks about side effects of vaccines Raffi Ahmad participated in the second phase of the vaccination program at the Merdeka Palace. Nagita Slavina’s husband explained the side effects experienced after the first round of vaccination which took place on January 13. He said he hadn’t had any pain or severe side effects after being vaccinated. According to him, only the effects of drowsiness and pain are felt. He also urged the public not to be afraid to get vaccinated. Full article: After vaccination, Raffi Ahmad: Just asleep and sore 5. The incident of AC Milan against Inter Milan The Milan derby in the Coppa Italia is hot. Romelu Lukaku faced Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the game Inter Milan won against AC Milan. For some reason, Ibrahimovic and Lukaku exchanged harsh words. Lukaku got angry and had time to get upset with Ibrahimovic. Full articles: Hot derby from Milan (ncm / ega)

