PTI bets on Elahi for a smooth Senate poll





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) entrusted the task of overseeing the process of Senate elections in the province to Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi .

A senior PTI leader told the Express Tribune that the PTI leadership approached Elahi in an effort to get his candidates to compete in Punjab’s upcoming senatorial elections.

The PTI offered the PML-Q a seat in the Senate. At present, the PML-Q has approximately 10 seats. More than 40 votes are needed to elect a senator to the Punjab Assembly.

We also learn that Elahi will contact the leaders of the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to develop a mechanism in which candidates from each party could be elected without going to vote in the Punjab Assembly.

The federal government has already filed a presidential petition with the Supreme Court for the holding of the senatorial elections by public ballot by amending the electoral law of 2017.

However, opposition parties as well as the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) opposed the government’s plan and said the open ballot method could not be adopted in senatorial elections without amending the constitution.

The case is still pending before the Supreme Court. The PTI government asserts that the main objective of holding open ballot senatorial elections is to ensure the transparency of the elections.

However, political analysts believe that one of the main reasons for tabling the presidential benchmark is to avoid possible defections within the PTI because many of its MPAs are unhappy because they have been deprived of development projects in their respective constituencies.

Likewise, they have reservations with some of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special advisers / assistants. To vent their anger, many MPAs may choose to give the vote to candidates from opposing parties.

Given these reasons, the ruling party could go through a difficult time in the Senate elections.

A cabinet member revealed that all tickets for the Senate elections will be donated by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself.

He also informed that the Prime Minister is considering giving tickets to those who have been affiliated for a long time. He claims that even two advisers, who belong to the legal fraternity, are still not being considered for the allocation of the party ticket in the next senatorial elections.

At the PTI parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday, MK Raja Riaz suggested that top PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen be appointed chairman of the party’s board to shortlist candidates for senatorial elections. However, we learn that no one approved his suggestion.

Political analysts believe the Chaudhrys have a crucial role to play in Pakistani politics. They maintain cordial relations with the government and the opposition.

Although there have been ups and downs in their relationship with Prime Minister Imran Khan over the past two years, the Prime Minister visited their residence a few months ago. Chaudhrys is also successful in securing development funds for their respective constituencies.

