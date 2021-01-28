Kevin McCarthy to visit Donald Trump in Florida, showing his position in a post-Trump Republican party





The answer became clear when, instead of calling Trump, as he often did when Trump was president, he is now set to visit Trump in Florida on Thursday. The meeting was initiated by McCarthy, a person familiar with the meeting said, and is part of an effort to get back into the good graces of the former president.

McCarthy was in Florida on Wednesday, where he was fundraising, as the House comes out this week.

News of the meeting was first reported by Punchbowl News.

Despite political pressure from some GOP members that the party must leave Trump, McCarthy contemplates what will bring him back to the House and possibly catapult him to the presidency. Sources told CNN he was eager to realign with Trump after corporate donors – including American Express, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Commerce Bank, Dow and Marriott – suspended PAC donations to members of Congress who opposed the certification of Joe Biden’s election.

For McCarthy, the balance is between the need to appeal to GOP donors and Trump’s grassroots, which is still a powerful force in the party and will need to be revealed for the GOP to reclaim the House in two years. Not to mention that if McCarthy is to ascend the presidency in two years, he will have to cling to the Trump wing of his own conference or risk a challenge. For years, one of McCarthy’s strongest attributes as a leader has been his propensity to do major conference fundraising. His prolific fundraiser was highlighted on Wednesday by Republican National Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer in a private GOP appeal.

It was also on that call that McCarthy called on his conference to stop attacking, CNN reported earlier Wednesday. “Stop this shit,” the California Republican told his members, according to two sources on the call. McCarthy said he had had personal discussions with individual members and warned that an ongoing battle between the GOP and the GOP would only benefit Democrats as the party aims to reclaim a majority in the mid-election. term next year. From the early days of Trump’s campaign, McCarthy has supported him, earning the nickname “my Kevin”. Thanks to healthcare, the tax overhaul and, more recently, amid Trump’s threat not to sign a hard-fought stimulus package, it was McCarthy who helped bring the then president to ” Yes”. McCarthy supported Trump during the most irritating times of his tenure in office. Even in the final days of Trump’s tenure as president, McCarthy joined a lawsuit in Texas that was overturned by the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the election results. Even after the uprising on Capitol Hill on January 6, McCarthy voted to oppose the election results.Politically, sources told CNN that McCarthy is caught between staunch Trump supporters in the party and members of the conference of the GOP who believe the attack on Capitol Hill was sedition, including the 10 House Republicans – such as GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming – who voted to support Trump’s second impeachment.

The fallout led to questions about McCarthy’s leadership at his conference. While McCarthy cannot afford to lose the support of Freedom Caucus members, neither can he lose the support of frontline district members who could help him win back the majority.

“We are in a terrible position, as a country and as a party,” a Republican aide told CNN. “I think a lot of people are frustrated with Kevin for being the head of the conference.”

McCarthy returned to Trump’s role in the insurgency as recently as this week when he was criticized at his last press conference for saying he did not believe Trump ’caused’ the insurgency “if you listen to what he said at the rally” – after saying two weeks earlier that Trump was responsible.

When asked in an interview on Sunday with Gray Television if he had changed his stance on Trump’s role in the attack on Capitol Hill, he replied, “No, I haven’t changed on that.”

“I thought the president had some responsibility for the response. If you listen to what the president said at the rally, he said, ‘Demonstrate peacefully’,” he told Greta Van Susteren .

McCarthy said he was aware that there was a rift in his party that he needed to address and that the conference planned to meet and speak freely.

“We may have differences of opinion, but I think we are going to have a conference next week to spread the differences, unite people and move forward, to work for all Americans,” he said. told Fox News in an interview last week. “This is the best approach we can take.”

This story and title was updated with additional developments on Wednesday.

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny, Michael Warren and Manu Raju contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos