In Davos, Xi Jinping shows his nerves in the face of US-Chinese decoupling

welcome toForeign polices China Brief.

This week’s highlights: the Chinese president Xi jinpings speech at the World Economic Forum shows how worried he is about the prospect of decoupling, a Chinese comedian becomes the target of online misogyny, and why Alibabas Ant Financial change your tone.

If you would like to receive the China Brief in your inbox every Wednesday, please sign up here.

How to read Xi Jinpings’ speech in Davos In his speech In this virtual world economic year held in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping followed the usual posture on the world stage: claiming that China was opposed to ideological confrontation and a so-called new cold war that the strong should not intimidate the weak.

These remarks are hypocritical. As Beijing tells the world it opposes a new cold war, it is on the march anti-foreign campaigns at home, suppressing foreign ideologies, threatening small countries that do not follow its requirements, to build its military presence in disputed areas, sending flights on Taiwan, and affirming that its thought crime laws are global in scope. What China really opposes is anyone acting in response to its aggressive moves.

Notably, Xi has tackled sanctions and supply chain decoupling in particular. This is in part because the Davos audience can be gullible when it comes to economic globalization. (Many have lapped Xis 2017 speeches on the subject.) But as China attempts to size the Biden administration, the renewed focus indicates how concerned it is about the prospect of decoupling.

China is making a reasonable attempt to develop its own internal supply chains and reduce its reliance on foreign technology, such as its semiconductor supply from Taiwan. Decoupling proposals driven by the tech industry quickly gained traction in Washington, posing a threat to China’s main source of global influence: the size of its market.

The eagerness of American companies to work with China in the 2000s was a huge boost. In the absence of the Trumpism factor, the fact that some of them now have doubts is a serious threat.

No more coronavirus lockdowns. China pursues an understandable policy of overkill when it comes to potential coronavirus outbreaks within its borders. After a single case in Kashgar, Xinjiang, health authorities administered over 4.7 million tests. It is an impressive feat of public organization, even with the control systems already in place.

But the restrictions come with frustrations. The northern city of Tonghua experienced food and medicine shortages under a new lock. Locks have spread across northern China with wintry temperatures, but numbers remain around 100 more cases a day than China has seen in months, but not threatening. Still, authorities have strongly discouraged travel for the upcoming Spring Festival, resulting in a plunge into ticket prices.

Can’t take a joke? Popular comedian Yang li is the target of a misogynistic online campaign after a sarcastic comment about men with no limits. Yang is one of the many women leading a revitalized feminist movement in Chinese cultural spaces. The movement met with a state campaign to promote patriarchal values and angry men online reaction.

Feminist activists point to a series of legal changes that they believe threaten women, such as the recent introduction of a payback period for divorce. While this is common in developed countries, it is much more dangerous in rural China, where it often forces women to return to abusive environments.

Under fire. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US President Joe Bidens’ candidate for Ambassador to the United Nations, was wire rack during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday on a 2019 speech at a Confucius Institute at Savannah State University. Thomas-Greenfield called the speech a huge mistake.

But it is not the host of the discourse that concerns; that’s the content. Thomas-Greenfield’s list of talking points praising China’s actions in Africa could have been straight out of a state media article. Given the Biden administration’s generally harsh tone on China, this likely won’t affect its work, but China’s growing influence is the main US concern at the UN.

Ant Financial changes its tone. After years of describing itself primarily as a tech company, Ant FinancialAlibabas fintech spinoff is restructuring itself as a financial holding company under the authority of the Central Bank of China. The move comes after months of pressure from regulators after Alibaba founder Jack Ma criticized authorities just ahead of an initial public offering that was planned and later canceled.

The extreme nature of the restructuring indicates how threatened Ant and his parent company are by the government. Expect more this year as Ma tries to get back into Beijing’s good graces.

Has the FBI gone too far on China? The arrest of Gang Chen, engineer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, on charges relating to his professional relations with China academic colleagues. Colleagues at Chens say this is part of a worrying FBI trend targeting Chinese scientists.

But three years after the FBI crackdown on scientists who fail to report their Chinese contacts began, someone in Chens’ position should have been much more aware of ticking the right boxes; the engineer served directly as an expert for the Chinese consulate in New York. American justice departments reported plans because the amnesty on funding issues seems reasonable, but the double payment of US and Chinese government money that was common in the 2010s has ended.

Calls for technological decoupling. A group of important Figures from tech and think tanks calling for decoupling between the US and China echo a growing mood in Washington and Silicon Valley. It’s hard not to be cynical about such proposals, given how much time Big Tech has spent trying to court Beijing. But that’s without a doubt the direction in which things are moving right now. The question may be, what role the US government is playing in bifurcating technot if it will act at all.

54 days: China and the pandemic

This freezing BBC documentary does a great job of exposing the failures around the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. (This was aided by an appearance on your part.) While the world is unlikely to ever fully know who knew what and when, the central government’s responsibility for covering pandemics in the early days seems greater than ‘we initially thought.

The documentary is currently only available to UK viewers or those who are sane enough to maintain a VPN even outside of China.

It’s all for this week.

We appreciate your feedback at[email protected]. You can find older editions of China Briefhere. To learn more about Foreign Policy, subscribehereorregisterfor our other newsletters.