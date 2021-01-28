The panel’s proposals on the fuel crisis are still awaited





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan formed a four-member ministerial committee last month to propose actions against those responsible for last year’s fuel crisis within a week in light of a commission report investigation.

However, the ministerial committee – headed by Minister of Planning Asad Umar and comprising Minister of Education Shafqat Mehmood, Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Minister of Railways Azam Swati – did not yet submitted its recommendations.

One of the committee members told the Express Tribune that he had prepared his recommendations. However, the delay in submitting these proposals raises fears that those who hit billions of rupees during the crisis may be released.

On December 15, 2020, the commission of inquiry headed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented to the federal cabinet its report on an oil crisis that hit the country in June last year in the wake of a sugar and flour crisis.

The report noted that one of the reasons for the crisis was the lack of coordination between departments under the Petroleum Division and also held the Secretary of Hydrocarbons and the Director General of Petroleum accountable.

He noted that petroleum marketing companies (WTO) had deliberately stopped supplying gasoline to pumps despite having stocks at their disposal. The report states that the WTO made 6 to 8 billion rupees during the June oil crisis by committing all the illegalities in a “business as usual” manner.

He said the WTO, in violation of licensing conditions, has slowed the supply of gasoline to their gas stations. On a lesser scale, service stations also retained the stock they had in their tanks.

“All WTO [other than the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Shell] in proportion to their stocks with knowledge of expected price increases. This has been proven during ground checks of petrol stations and the cases submitted by MOCs with affidavits, ”the report said.

During this time of crisis, he said, MOCs showed sales on paper, but ground monitoring of gas stations across Punjab clearly revealed MOCs were indeed short of supply. . The report also proposed to dissolve the regulator, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

