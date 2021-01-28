US Warns of More Extremist Domestic Violence in Coming Months | Donald Trump News





A federal bulletin says the Capitol riot could inspire more violence as the far right seethes over the loss of Trump.

The United States could face an increased threat of extremist domestic violence for weeks on end from people angry at Donald Trump’s electoral defeat and inspired by the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, the Department of Defense warned on Wednesday. Homeland Security (DHS).

Long-standing racial and ethnic tensions, including opposition to immigration, motivated DVE [Domestic Violent Extremist] bombings, including a 2019 shooting in El Paso, Texas that killed 23 people, DHS said in its assessment, referring to a massive shooting by a far-right extremist at a Walmart in a majority neighborhood latino.

The advisory comes as Washington remains on high alert after Trump supporters occupied the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, as Congress formally certified President Joe Bidens’ electoral victory. Five died in the violence.

DHS, which is responsible for public safety, also mentioned the results of the 2020 election, restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the use of force by police as additional reasons that may trigger violence.

DHS fears that these same factors of violence will persist until early 2021 and that some DVEs may be emboldened by the Jan.6, 2021 violation of the U.S. Capitol, the bulletin continued.

The Capitol uprising came after former President Donald Trump and his allies peddled refuted claims that voter fraud cost him the election.

Trump faces a historic second indictment for incitement to hatred after giving a speech to supporters before the riot.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump gather at the West Entrance of the Capitol during a Stop the Steal protest outside the Capitol Building in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021 [File: Stephanie Keith/Reuters]White supremacist groups have posed the most persistent and deadly threat of violent extremism in the United States in recent years, Trumps Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said at a congressional hearing in September.

However, observers noted that federal authorities have ignored the risks associated with white and far-right nationalist movements, even as social media posts showed plans to storm the Capitol.

Trump has been widely criticized for his apparent closeness to far-right groups, sadly saying there were good people on both sides of the murderous 2017 White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., And telling the Proud Boys to take to step back and stand in a September debate with the then opponent, now President Joe Biden.

Trump spoke out against all white nationalists after the comment.

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman on Tuesday apologized for failures to prepare before the riot, including failure to follow a lockdown order and lack of manpower.

We knew that militia groups and white supremacist organizations would be present, Pittman said in his prepared remarks.

We also knew that some of these attendees intended to bring firearms and other weapons to the event. We knew there was a great potential for violence and that Congress was the target.

DHS has warned that the attack on Capitol Hill could prompt domestic extremists to attack other elected officials or government buildings.

Last week, Biden ordered his administration to conduct a comprehensive domestic terrorism risk assessment. The assessment will be carried out by the office of the director of national intelligence in coordination with the FBI and DHS, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

The Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill and the tragic death and destruction that occurred underscored what we have long known: The rise of domestic violent extremism is a serious and growing threat to national security. The Biden administration will face this threat with the necessary resources and resolve, Psaki said.

The bulletin indicated that there was no specific and credible threat at this time.

