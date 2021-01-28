Pakistan becomes global leader in the fight against climate change





The Billion Tree Tsunami Reforestation Project aims to slow the effects of global warming in Pakistan. Image Credit: Provided

Islamabad: UK government praised Pakistanis for ambitious 10 billion tree planting project, describing it as one of the most successful green initiatives that the rest of the world can learn from and implement to fight against climate change.

Pakistan’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project is one of the world’s most ambitious tree-planting initiatives and sets a successful precedent for others, said UK Environment Minister Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park. I salute and absolutely greet with enthusiasm Pakistan’s 10 billion trees initiative against the tsunami and the tens of thousands of jobs that have been created as a result of this project. This shows what is possible and what can be achieved, said the British minister.

Lord Aamer Sarfraz, member of the UK House of Lords, also praised the successful implementation of Pakistan’s largest reforestation project at a recent House of Lords session held on January 25, 2021. Pakistan demonstrates global leadership in the fight against climate change. The 10 billion tree tsunami is an effort all Pakistanis can be proud of, said Lord Sarfraz who is also a member of the WWF-Pakistan board of directors. He hoped the world would celebrate more of Pakistan’s success at the COP26 climate conference this year.

The 26th meeting of the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26) will be held in the UK in November 2021. The summit will also provide a platform to highlight Pakistan’s green achievements in planting crops. ‘trees and other important conservation successes.

Initiatives such as massive plantings and wildlife protection show that the Pakistani government has given top priority to mitigating the effects of climate change, said Ahmer Bilal Soofi, president of WWF-Pakistan. The initiative is an inspiring example for other countries to mitigate the impact of climate change, he said, adding that WWF greatly appreciates that the success of the Pakistans billion tree project has been recognized by UK parliamentarians.

Pakistan, however, must redouble its efforts to ensure that international agreements are ratified and implemented in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as Pakistan is one of the major countries most affected by the change. climate, where remote communities are particularly the most vulnerable, he said.

In 2017, Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government successfully met the goal of planting 1 billion trees as part of the Billion Tree Post Tsunami Reforestation Project, which was monitored by WWF-Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan extended the project and announced the planting of 10 billion trees across the country by 2023 to increase forest cover, create new green jobs and tackle climate change.

