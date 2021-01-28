Injection through the buttocks would not affect the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines: experts





Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a press conference in Davao City, the Philippines, April 9, 2018. Photo: Xinhua Chinese experts said injections of COVID-19 vaccines into the buttocks might not affect the effectiveness of the vaccines, but would likely cause muscle abnormalities in the buttocks, affecting its appearance, after Philippine media said their president Rodrigo Duterte is said to be getting COVID-19 vaccines in his butt. Duterte has decided to get the shot privately because it will be injected into his buttocks, the Inquirer reported, prompting Chinese internet users to question whether butt injections can be as effective as injections on the top of the buttocks. arms and why vaccines are usually injected on the upper arms. China’s Disease Control and Prevention Authority previously said COVID-19 vaccines should be injected into the muscles of the upper arms where there are no sores. Intramuscular injection on the upper arms is a normal method of injecting drugs or vaccines. Chinese vaccine expert Zhuang Shilihe told the Global Times on Wednesday that the method has been widely used to inject common vaccines such as the hepatitis B vaccine as well as the diphtheria and tetanus vaccines. Zhuang noted that since previous clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidates are all conducted by injection into the upper arm, no data is available to show how injection into the buttocks would affect the effectiveness of the vaccines. “The buttock injection would probably not change the effect of the vaccine, but would lead to some risk of muscle abnormalities in the buttocks, affecting the appearance of the buttocks,” Zhuang said, adding that another difference is. place that hurts would be the buttock rather than the upper arm. COVID-19 vaccines can be injected into the buttocks, but it is not as convenient as getting the shot in the upper arm and, if not properly operated, injections into the buttocks would likely cause abnormalities muscles, said a Beijing-based immunologist who requested anonymity. The risk of muscle abnormalities is particularly high in children, according to the anonymous expert. Some experts said that the injection on the buttocks is hardly used because there is a lot of fat in the buttocks, therefore the blood circulation in the buttocks is not good and the vaccines will not be absorbed well. “The big challenge is to convince the public to get vaccinated. It is unfortunate that President Duterte chose his buttocks as the vaccination site instead of the deltoid area like in the United States. [President] Joe Biden, Indonesian President Joko Widodo Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong. It would be very inspiring! Tony Leachon, former special adviser to the Philippines National COVID-19 Task Force, said on Twitter Tuesday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos