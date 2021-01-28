Trump backing down on homemade bomb charges, Twitter, Facebook attack discussed





Ian Benjamin Rogers

Source: Napa County Sheriff’s Office

A California man accused of possessing five homemade bombs has spoken of targeting Democrats and social media giants Twitter and Facebook, as part of a “war” talk to ensure former President Donald Trump stay in the White House.

“I want so badly to blow up a Democratic building,” the man, Ian Benjamin Rogers of Napa County, wrote in a detailed text message in a criminal complaint filed in federal court for the Northern District of California. The complaint described a wide array of firearms, ammunition, bomb-making equipment and war manuals found in his possession.

“Democrats have to pay,” wrote Rogers, a married father of two, owner of British Auto Repair in Napa Valley.

In another text message, Rogers said he was “thinking of the bag office first,” which an FBI agent said is suspected to be the Sacramento office of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“So maybe offices of birds and faces,” the 44-year-old wrote, according to the complaint.

“It’s sad that we have come to this, but I’m not going to fall without a fight … These comrades need to be told what’s going on.”

The agent said the text appeared to refer to Twitter, whose logo is a blue bird, and Facebook, “because both social media platforms had locked Trump’s accounts to prevent him from sending messages. messages on these platforms “in the wake of the January 6 riot on the United States Capitol by a crowd of its supporters.

Rogers in another text, which apparently referred to Trump being the 45th president, wrote: “I hope 45 goes to war if he doesn’t, I will.”

Rogers, in an interview with FBI agents, “admitted that he built the homemade bombs, but said they were for entertainment purposes only,” according to the complaint.

But the complaint said those messages and other texts indicated that Rogers mistakenly believed Trump won the 2020 presidential election and indicated “his intention to attack Democrats and places associated with Democrats with the aim of to ensure that Trump remained in power. “

“I further believe that the messages demonstrate Rogers’ intention to engage in local violence himself if there was not an organized ‘war’ to prevent Joe Biden from assuming the presidency,” wrote the FBI agent.

The agent noted that Rogers, in a text message on Jan. 10, wrote: “We can attack Twitter or whatever Democrats you choose … I think we can attack either easily.”

When the person he was texting to suggested in response, “Let’s go after Soros,” famous liberal investor George Soros Rogers replied that Twitter or the Democrats would be “easy right now” while “Soros” would require a “road trip. “, the complaint said.

Rogers, who is being held on $ 5 million bail on state weapons charges, has yet to appear in federal court in San Francisco to face a charge of unlawful possession of a destructive device. not registered.

Rogers lawyer Jess Raphael said a “disgruntled former employee” who was fired by Rogers sparked a criminal investigation.

“The tipster had sent a handwritten document to the FBI in September, which they investigated and decided it had ‘no connection to terrorism’ and decided that no charges would be laid,” Raphael said in an email to CNBC.

“Apparently dissatisfied, the informant sent a copy of his letter to the Napa sheriffs in October, who launched an investigation,” the attorney said. “Nothing was done until January 15, after the Capitol riot. Why they didn’t do anything for months, I don’t know.”

Raphael called Rodgers “a family man and valued member of the community.” The lawyer also said: “I have 36 letters attesting to his character for non-violence.”

“He was a staunch supporter of President Trump and an arms collector,” Raphael said.

One person who answered the phone at the Rogers repair shop declined to comment, saying “a lawyer advised us not to speak to reporters.”

The federal criminal complaint said that during the January 15 raids on Rogers’ home and business, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the Napa Special Investigations Office found a large safe in his business, which contained several firearms and the five homemade bombs. .

Homemade bombs as shown in FBI criminal complaint

Source: FBI

Other items found in the safe included materials used to craft destructive devices, including black powder, hoses and tips, according to the complaint.

Authorities also found such manuals as “The Anarchist Cookbook”, “US Army Improvised Munitions Handbook”, “Homemade C-4: A Recipe for Survival”, “US Army Special Forces Guide to Unconventional Warfare” and “Guerrilla Warfare Handbook ” of the Army.

A Nazi flag was also found in his safe, according to a prosecutor.

In all, authorities seized 49 firearms from his home and business, including around two dozen ammunition boxes containing thousands of rounds, according to the complaint.

One of the guns is “what appears to be a kit-built MG-42 machine gun replica, appears to be able to fire fully automatically,” the complaint states.

The MG-42 during World War II was made in Germany and used by Nazi troops.

A sticker on a Rogers vehicle has a symbol associated with the anti-government group the Three Percent, according to the criminal complaint.

Rogers is not indicted in connection with the attack on Capitol Hill by thousands of Trump supporters who launched a violent but botched effort to get Congress to reject Joe Biden’s election as president. Five people died in connection with the riot, including a Capitol policeman beaten by members of the crowd.

The FBI continues to search for people who left two homemade bombs outside the national headquarters of the Republican and Democratic National Committees on the same day as this riot.

Raphael, Rogers’ attorney, said in his email that “the so-called homemade bombs were little pipes filled with gunpowder used to fill bullets, topped with caps, which are all normal hardware store stuff. “

“They were detonated by sheriffs inside tires stacked outside Mr. Rogers’ auto repair shop,” Raphael said. “They didn’t even appear to damage the tires, from what I saw in the newspaper photos. His entire collection of guns and the so-called homemade bombs were kept in a large metal safe. thick.”

The lawyer also said that even the informant who briefed law enforcement on Rogers told “Sheriff’s investigators that Mr. Rogers was not a member of any militia or hate groups, and that he did not espouse extremist views “.

Raphael also said he believed the Napa Sheriffs Department blatantly abused the bail process by submitting a request for a significant increase in Rogers’ bail, saying he was likely to flee jurisdiction.

“Their entire statement was about weapons and speech, none of which had anything to do with a threat to flee,” the lawyer said.

A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment.

Facebook had no immediate comment.

