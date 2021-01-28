Davos lets Xi Jinping’s hypocrisy slip away

The annual gathering of the world’s elite for the World Economic Forum is being held online this year. While attendees cannot meet in person at the Swiss ski resort of Davos, I’m sure they’ve found ways to let each other know how happy they are that Donald Trump is safe at the gap in Florida. They never liked Trump. He dared to criticize their beloved world institutions. He refused to play the game. And worst of all, he faced their great friends in China. Perhaps this is why the online jamboree featured an address via Zoom by this perpetually cheerful companion, President Xi Jinping.

It’s important to understand who the Davos crowd is and what makes them tick. They are the bosses of global companies and big banks. They rub shoulders with prominent political figures. In many cases, they have occupied these powerful positions for decades. To some extent, their collective decisions and political positions are followed by aspiring world leaders. Yet, despite all their talk about global cooperation, environmental protection and corporate social responsibility, there is a moral void in their worldview. They think a nationalist like Trump is a worse human being than the leader of the Chinese Communist Party.

This group must have been delighted that their star guest from China agreed to speak to them. Xi’s well-being speech was straight out of the playbook of trendy world leaders. It was littered with pretty phrases like “support developing countries”. The benefits of multilateralism should, Xi said, include “technology exchanges.” And, of course, there was the binding promise to tackle climate change. Because the world continues to be torn apart by the COVID-19 crisis, Xi has also had a say in the pandemic. He boasted, without a hint of irony, that China has sent 36 medical teams to help struggling countries. No doubt he expected a round of applause and warm thanks for this selfless mission.

I can only imagine that the lobbyists and the big business were thrilled with it all, probably thinking that the prayer was powerful and historic. Perhaps if they were living in the real world, and if the Davos meeting were to have any semblance of credibility, the WEF organizers might have considered inviting another speaker to provide a counterweight. I know they would never have asked me to attend but, if I had the chance, I would have replied:

“I’m sure the 36 countries helped by China were grateful for this medical assistance, President Xi. Unless I missed something, however, I haven’t heard a single apology from you for this pandemic which began under very dubious circumstances in Wuhan. And which your officials have tried to cover up. Despite this oversight, I am sure your calls for the removal of trade barriers and the opening up of the world economy have been very popular with With that in mind, should I consider that the vindictive and punitive tariffs imposed on Australia by your government will be removed immediately? As for your concerns about climate change, can I assume they mean you are committing personally to stop building dozens of new coal-fired power plants in China every year – the subject of responsibility, you are a prominent member of the international community. your support for the rule of law and trust in global institutions seem to be at odds with your treatment of Uyghurs M uslims in your country. Would you like to explain what you know about Xinjiang detention camps in which around 1 million people are currently incarcerated? While we all know there was a certain antipathy between you and Donald Trump’s administration, one of his final acts was to describe your treatment of this group as genocide. What do you have to say about it? “

Don’t expect any of these questions to be asked by a single online participant in Davos, of course. Most of them are happy to turn a blind eye to the massive crimes committed by China. Others are in their pay one way or another. The others don’t seem to have a problem with China at all. Just consider the words of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said this week: “I don’t think it would do many companies justice if we said it’s the United States and over there is China. and we regroup around the one or the other. It’s not my understanding of the way things should be. “Merkel sees no difference between America and China.

This is why it is vital that the Republican Party and populist movements around the world continue to raise these issues and keep the pressure on China. Make no mistake: Communist China is the biggest threat to our way of life in the West. The Davos crowd is just too blind to see it.

Nigel Farage is Senior Editor of Newsweekthe “The Debate” platform.

