Boris Johnson made mistakes but not all fats are his fault

BORIS looks more haggard and sketchy every time he walks in front of us to tell us what an evil mess was in. His face wrinkled and sagging.

He always tries to push a bit of optimism when he speaks to us. But I never really believe it, the eyes reveal it.

6 Boris Johnson looked haggard and sketchy when he apologized for 100,000 dead from Covid Credit: AFP or licensors

There was no cover-up of the disaster from the latest Covid statistics. A horrific milestone more than 100,000 Britons died from this miserable virus.

Boris apologized. Worse yet, we may have the highest death rate in the world.

How, everyone wonders, could we have been wrong? Why are other countries doing so much better than the UK?

Ed Davey, leader of the reliable and hilarious Liberal Democrats, wants a public inquiry into the deaths. So spend millions and millions of pounds hiring a former geriatric law lord to take ten years to find out three-fifths of everything.

No, sorry, Ed. Let’s get through this pandemic before we start trying to lay the blame.

A lawyer, Nazir Afzal, is investigating whether the prime minister can be prosecuted. Get back to your box, Afzal. It is not the moment. And that will probably never be the time.

The government has done its best. It is odious to suggest that it should be the police’s business.

I have no doubt that mistakes were made. In my opinion, we were far too slow to lock down in March 2020 and terribly slow to close our borders. I don’t think the level system works very well and Boris was probably wrong in telling us all to get out and fill our boots, the lockdown is over, last July.

But there are plenty of other reasons the UK has seen so many deaths in comparison. And these reasons have little to do with our government.

First, the UK is one of the most densely populated and urbanized countries in the world, let alone Europe. It is in these cities that Covid took most of its terrible toll. Overall, the more sparsely populated a country, the lower the Covid death rate.

TEMPERATURE

But then there is this. We know that the vast majority of people who died from the virus were older people and had underlying health issues.

Obesity is a major contributor to these underlying conditions. To put it bluntly, many of those who died were fat and old.

6 Work and Pensions Secretary stormed GMB interview with Piers Morgan Credit: ITV

When government minister Therese Coffey pointed it out on GMB, Piers Morgan went mad and Coffey ended up storming. You say it all because the British are fat and old! Morgan raged.

Listen, Piers. Just for once, you’re wrong, buddy. And you know I am not a Conservative desperate to protect the government. Far from there.

We are the most obese country in Western Europe. More than one in four of us is actually obese, let alone overweight. There has been a 92% increase in obesity this century.

Here is my suggestion. Our obesity epidemic is largely to blame for the high death rate here. If this virus had struck 30 years ago, far fewer would have died.

This does not satisfy the likes of Davey, Afzal and Piers, who want our politicians to be punished.

There must always be someone to blame.

Of course, Boris will have been wrong. But he is not responsible for everything.

And it’s not to blame for many of us, including being overweight.

Miley’s t * ts

THE always entertaining Miley Cyrus is in trouble. She told an American radio station that she thought t * ts were prettier than bullets. I tend to agree with this analysis. There’s something a little bit appetizing about a nutack.

But now she’s getting it up the neck of the transgender lobby. They say his comments show an underlying transphobia.

6 Miley Cyrus Charged With Transphobia … Because She Said Tehs Are Prettier Than Crazies

It wouldn’t surprise me if some in their world see men as transphobic if they’d rather have sex with a woman who has a ladybug halfway up an elephant trunk in their pants. It’s a crazy and deceived world.

Miley, by the way, describes herself as pansexual. This doesn’t mean that she enjoys having sex in the kitchen or with goats. This means that she enjoys having sex with everything.

Where is the cheek

JUST how much sympathy do you have for people returning from vacations who have to pay for their own quarantine?

My sympathy quotient hovers around zero. Book a vacation in the middle of a global pandemic and are surprised the vacation is ruined by a global pandemic?

Tanning your back in a foreign resort is not a human right.

The moans remind me of British tourists who must have been rescued by the navy about ten years ago. They had decided to spend their vacation in Beirut. And were very surprised that some of the attractions not mentioned in the brochure were bombed by the Israelis.

The government is still putting together lists of places you can and cannot go this summer without quarantine.

Here’s a tip for now: don’t go abroad this year. And if you do, don’t be surprised when the country you are visiting is suddenly put back on the quarantine list.

Sex files A dreadful New York woman keeps an index of files of everyone she has had sex with. Mollie Miller writes down the time, date and location and indicates whether the guy was right or not. And she shares her findings on a social media site. You’re probably in her index somewhere, judging by the number of cards she has. Now what if a guy does that? Can you imagine the outcry?

Dose of reality for the EU

The deployment of the Covid vaccine in EU countries is in chaos.

The Italians, for example, have managed to vaccinate only 2.5% of their population.

6 The abject failure of its vaccination program is the reason the EU is cutting supplies to the UK Credit: PA: Press Association

We have already managed almost 11 percent. Indeed, we have vaccinated more people than France, Italy, Germany and Spain combined.

It is not the fault of individual governments, it is only the fault of the European Union.

Germany, France and Italy, for example, believed they had gotten a lot of doses in the summer of 2020. But the EU insisted it had to have final approval and therefore there was a two-month delay.

This abject failure is the reason the EU is withdrawing from the supply of vaccines to the UK.

He knows that across the continent people are looking at the UK’s immunization schedule and wondering: why can’t we do this?

And the answer they arrive at is all too obvious to the bureaucratic institution to which their countries belong.

BBC not Biden his tongue Did you see President Biden’s inauguration last week? Oooh, they make a lot of noise about themselves, the Yankees. Such continues. But did you notice how the BBC covered the event? To them it was like the second coming of the Lord Jesus Christ. There hasn’t been the farthest attempt to hide the very obvious bias. And very different from how they covered Donald Trump’s inauguration four years ago.

Henfight is the new cockfight

THE magic of locking. I just spent ten pleasant minutes watching a pheasant hen fight with a moor. On the patio.

Hammer and pliers, buddy, I’m telling you. Vicious little b ****** s, moorhens.

6 I spent ten minutes watching a pheasant hen – pictured – fighting with a moor on my patio Credit: Alamy

6 Moorhens – like this one – are nasty little bitches Credit: Alamy

The pheasant was trying to find grain. The moor was like: One more step and you will feel my beak in your stupid neck. They pecked at each other, then the moor kicked the pheasant in the head. Have that, you melt. You come home in a fucking ambulance.

Eventually another pheasant arrived and must have said something like: Leave him alone, Debs, he’s not worth it. Because the fight has stopped. Maybe I’ll try to organize some moorish versus pheasant fights and film them for YouTube.

Covid so bad for children THE government has announced that it hopes schools can reopen in March. I hope Millwall wins the Champions League and I win a million pounds in the lottery. I don’t think it’s going to happen. My bet is that high schools will not be open on this side of Easter. Some teachers are already asking that all schools be closed until September. The children of the nations have gone through a horrible time this year. And while Covid can be transmitted from children, it is not believed to be a major factor in the spread of infections. The government must offer the vaccine, pronto, to teachers. This should prevent unions from insisting that staff are too scared to return to classrooms. Getting children back to school is key to restarting our devastated economy. For each month that we miss, we find ourselves deeper in the mud.

