Indonesia appoints members of SWF supervisory board; Hatcher + launches a new platform





Indonesia has appointed five members to the board of directors that oversees its future sovereign wealth fund; while Hatcher + announced on Wednesday that it launched Venture As A Service Technology Platform. Indonesia appoints five members to SWF supervisory board Indonesia has officially appointed five members to the supervisory board of its sovereign wealth fund Lembaga Pengelola Investasi (LPI). Sri Mulyani Indrawati, the Minister of Finance, will head the board of directors which will oversee the Indonesian Investment Board (INA). The other members are State Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir and three professionals with experience ranging from cross-border investments to business transactions. The five were sworn in at a ceremony at the presidential palace on Wednesday.

“We hope that the INA will gain trust both inside the country and internationally, so that we can obtain a huge amount of funds as an alternative to our development finance,” President Joko Widodo said after the ceremony. . Widodo has asked the advisory group to select members of the sovereign fund’s board by the end of next week, Nikkei Asia reported. Indrawati told lawmakers on Monday that brownfield infrastructure projects would be the fund’s primary initial target. Other sectors such as health, tourism and technology are other potential sectors. The three professional members of the advisory board are Haryanto Sahari, Darwin Cyril Noerhadi and Yozua Makes. Sahari is a senior public accountant with over 30 years of experience, who is a commissioner at Permata Bank in Indonesia. Previously, he was a partner at PwC Indonesia and commissioner in several local plantations. Noerhadi is the chairman of Creador Indonesia, part of giant PE Creador which invests in growth capital for the mid-market segment in South East Asia and India. He previously served as chairman of Indonesian brokerage firm Mandiri Sekuritas and chairman of the Jakarta Stock Exchange in the late 1990s. Makes is the founder of Makes & Partners. He has more than 25 experiences in cross-border mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and foreign investment, according to the law firm’s website. Hatcher + from Singapore Launches Venture As A Service Technology Platform Singapore-based venture capital investment platform Hatcher + announced on Wednesday that it launched Venture As A Service Technology Platform (VAAST), a cloud-based transaction management platform.



Developed at a cost of $ 10 million, it incorporates advanced AI-powered predictive analytics, impact scoring and business process automation and supports 18 languages ​​and 50 currencies, according to a statement.



The Hatcher + VAAST platform, which incorporates over 20 cutting-edge SaaS technologies in addition to its proprietary code, has been used to quantify over 20,000 startups and 120 investments to date and is available free to eligible accelerators, studios venture capitalists, family offices and companies. ecosystem partners, the company said.



Through the platform, founders have easier access to capital, can share data between ecosystem partners, and standardize quantitative analysis of venture capital investments using, among other things, Advanced AI-based predictive analytics (AI / ML), said Hatcher +.



“Our mission is to reduce risk, democratize and revolutionize the VC industry with new levels of intelligent automation, data sharing and analytics with Hatcher + and VAAST,” said John Sharp, founding partner of Hatcher +.



Since 2018, Hatcher + has invested in 130 companies. In the past year alone, Hatcher + analyzed more than 10,500 inbound transactions on behalf of its LPs and 15 strategic co-investment partners. The company expects that number to grow to over 30,000 transactions per year by the end of 2021.

