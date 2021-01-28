EXPLANATOR: Why Indian Farmers Revolt Against PM Modi

By SHEIKH SAALIQ https://apnews.com/article/india-farmers-protest-explained-1ccbf48d76a55a1061f40d9a1e951314

NEW DELHI (AP) A sea of ​​tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week a dramatic escalation of their protests, which pose a major challenge to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis.

PA explains what is at the heart of two months of protests and what it means for the Modis government.

WHO OBJECTS?

Most of the protesters are farmers from northern Punjab and Haryana states, the two largest agricultural producers. They are calling for the repeal of laws passed by Parliament in September that they say will favor big farm businesses, devastate the incomes of many farmers and leave behind those who own small plots while big companies prevail. Modi billed the laws necessary to modernize Indian agriculture.

Due to the demographics of Punjab and Haryana, many protesters in New Delhi are from the Indian minority of the Sikh religion, although their grievances are rooted in economic and not religious issues. Demonstrations are also taking place in other parts of the country among Indians of other origins.

In recent weeks, people who are not farmers have also joined, and protests escalated in November when farmers attempted to march to New Delhi but were arrested by police. They have since vowed to curl up on the outskirts of town until the laws are repealed.

WHAT ARE THEIR CONCERNS?

At the heart of these protests are Indian farmers who fear governments will attempt to introduce market reforms in the agricultural sector, leaving them poorer at a time when they are already frustrated with waning influence as the government aims to make India a hub for the world’s corporations.

The new legislation is not clear whether the government will continue to guarantee the prices of certain essential crops, a system that was introduced in the 1960s to help India consolidate its food reserves and prevent shortages.

While the government has said it is ready to promise guaranteed prices will continue, farmers are skeptical and want new legislation that says these prices are their legal right.

Farmers are also concerned that the legislation indicates the government is moving away from a system in which an overwhelming majority of farmers sell only to government-sanctioned markets. They fear that this will leave them at the mercy of companies that will no longer have the legal obligation to pay them the guaranteed price.

The government argues that this is designed to give farmers more choices about who to sell their products to.

Clauses in the law also prevent farmers from bringing contract disputes to court, leaving them with no independent means of recourse outside of government-appointed bureaucrats.

These perceived threats to their income terrify Indian farmers, most of whom are smallholders: 68% of them own less than one hectare of land. In some states, farm families earn only 20,000 rupees ($ 271) on average per year. ___

WHY ARE THESE PROTEST IMPORTANT?

Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India and are often seen as the heart and soul of the nation.

Politicians have long seen it unwise to alienate them, and farmers are also particularly important to the Modis base. Northern Haryana and a few other states with large farming populations are ruled by his party.

Since the law was passed, the Modis government has lost two political alliance partners and some of its own leaders are advising it to exercise caution.

The protests against the Modi government are the largest since coming to power in 2014. They come at a time when the country’s economy has collapsed, social conflicts have widened, protests have erupted against laws that some deem discriminatory and the government has been asked about its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

WHAT IS THE GOVERNMENT SAYING?

The Modi government says the legislation will benefit farmers by boosting production through private investment.

The government has offered to change the laws and suspend their implementation for 18 months, but this has not satisfied farmers who want a complete repeal.

The Modis government also initially attempted to discredit Sikh farmers by dismissing their concerns as motivated by religious nationalism. Some leaders of the Modis party called them Khalistanis, a reference to a movement for an independent Sikh homeland called Khalistan in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Under Modi, India experienced a rising wave of Hindu nationalism that agitated minority groups, mostly Muslims. Some leaders of the Modis Party and Indian freewheeling TV stations, which have long favored governments’ nationalist Hindu policies, have called the farmers anti-national, a label often given to those who criticize Modi or his policies.

But such allegations appear to have turned against him, further angering farmers, many of whose family members serve in the Indian military, police and civil service. Since then, ordinary citizens have also joined them and the protests have intensified.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR MODI?

Although this is a major challenge for his government, Modis’ popularity continues to skyrocket and his approval ratings remain high due to his Hindu nationalist policies.

Many agricultural experts agree that India’s agricultural sector needs reform, but question how the Modi government introduced laws and business involvement in agriculture.

Leaving farmers at the mercy of markets would be like a death sentence for them, said Devinder Sharma, an agricultural expert who has spent the past two decades campaigning for equal income for Indian farmers. We are talking about the people who feed us.

Critics also point to what they see as the tendency of Modi governments to push through reforms without reaching consensus. When the laws were passed in parliament, the Modis party refused to extend the debate on the matter despite repeated demands from the opposition. He also denied having referred the laws to a special committee, where members could discuss them further.