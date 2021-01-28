Media mogul Byron Allen explains why you get a Donald Trump when black voters stay at home





Media mogul Byron Allen would like to avoid a repeat of 2016 in 2024. Four years ago, I didn’t really like the way the political process had unfolded. I really wanted black America to know that black America is America’s strongest vote, he told Yahoo Finance.

While the record black turnout in 2008 and 2012 helped put Barack Obama in power for eight years, the reluctance to vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016 helped pave the way for Donald Trump’s rise to the House. White.

The black vote is the most powerful vote because the white vote is usually split 50/50. And the black vote is coming. And that’s the deciding vote, said Allen, who recently launched TheGrio.TV, the television network and digital platform owned 100% only by African Americans. He bought NBC Universal’s TheGrio website in 2016.

Allen is the founder and CEO of the Allen Media Group, which owns nearly a dozen cable networks, including The Weather Channel, a dozen local TV channels, and produces more than 60 syndicated TV shows.

Through TheGrio.TV, Allen aims to help educate African Americans about the power of the vote to transform their lives.

Comedian Byron Allen arrives at the 31st Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California on February 27, 2016. REUTERS / Danny Moloshok

I don’t like the fact that we are here, you know 2021, and were talking about voting and not voting. Voting should be like breathing, Allen said. We have big problems in the black community. And we cannot solve these problems unless we lean in and vote. And we give. And in doing so, also be very clear that these politicians were held accountable.

In the 2020 election, 87% of black voters chose Joe Biden. In his first week in office, President Biden insisted on showing his supporters that he would keep campaign promises to fight racial economic exclusion of black Americans.

I said that in the past year the blinders have been taken away from the nation, from the American people. What many Americans did not see or had simply refused to see could no longer be ignored, Biden said in the White House on Tuesday when the racial equity orders were signed.

The story continues

America is facing a racial economic crisis as evidenced by the tens of millions of Americans who took to the streets last summer after the murder of George Floyd which exposed the depth of racial injustice in America.

It was the knee on the neck of justice, and it would not be forgotten, Biden said. It stirred the conscience of tens of millions of Americans and, in my opinion, it marked a turning point in this country’s attitude towards racial justice.

Through his executive orders, Biden ordered the Department of Housing and Urban Development to tackle discriminatory federal housing policies, increased the value of benefits from the supplemental nutritional assistance program, extended federal moratoria on foreclosures and evictions and froze student loan collections amid the pandemic. Biden also asked his administration to consider options to raise the minimum wage for federal contractors to $ 15 an hour.

More from Sibile:

Biden joining Paris Agreement could improve prospects for green energy investments in US: UBS

Michigan Mayor: At State Capitol, guns won’t be a problem on grand opening day

Impeachment Trump: two wrongs don’t make a right, says Dartmouth professor

These 401 millionaires cross the $ 1 million threshold amid the pandemic. Here’s why.

Worrisome jobs report means Biden will be judged on running the economy in his early days, not the traditional 100 days

Find live stock quotes and the latest economic and financial news

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos