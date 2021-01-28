Why Taiwan poses the greatest risk of a clash between the United States and China





1. Why is Taiwan so important? Empires roamed Taiwan for centuries, with occupations from the Spanish, Dutch, and Chinese Qing Dynasty. The loss of Taiwan by the Qings to the Japanese after a humiliating military defeat in 1895 made reunification a rallying cry for generations of Chinese up to the Xis Communist Party. For the United States and Japan, Taiwan is a vital link in the first chain of islands they rely on to contain China and protect trade routes. The island flourished under American protection to become a major supplier of semiconductors and other high-tech products. Today, it is also among the most dynamic democracies in Asia, a response to the Communist Party’s arguments that Western political structures are incompatible with Chinese culture. 2. Why is the island in dispute? The fight dates back to the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when American ally Chiang Kai-shek and his nationalists abandoned the continent to the communists of Mao Zedongs. The United States supported Chiang as China’s rightful leader until former President Richard Nixon sought to establish ties with Beijing in the 1970s. The result was the One China Policy, in which Washington recognized the People’s Republic as China’s only legal government, without clarifying its position on Taiwan sovereignty. China has agreed to tolerate the United States’ informal relations with Taipei, including the sale of arms under certain conditions, but has since asserted the right to take Taiwan by force to prevent its independence. This was not a problem under former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou, a nationalist who engaged Beijing in a series of negotiations culminating in an unprecedented meeting with Xi in November 2015. 3. Why are the tensions increasing again? The election of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wens in January 2016 upset Beijing’s plans for reconciliation with the nationalists. Tsai, whose Democratic Progressive Party was founded on the promise of independence, refused to accept Mas’ position that both sides belong to one China. Beijing responded by cutting communication, restricting travel, and resuming efforts to attract Taiwanese, the few remaining diplomatic partners. Beijing also withdrew its support for Taipeis’ participation in global bodies such as the World Health Assembly and pressured airlines, retailers and other multinationals to overhaul policies that deal with Taiwan. like a country. More recently, the People’s Liberation Army has stepped up its exercises around the island, including encirclement patrols and incursions into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone. 4. Where could the dispute lead? A US-Chinese clash over Taiwan has reappeared on recent lists of greatest geopolitical risks. While the two nuclear powers have many incentives to avoid war, China’s rapid military rise as well as US political surprises under former President Donald Trump have increased the risk of miscalculation. China launched killer missiles from aircraft carriers into the South China Sea in August, in an apparent warning that its military could threaten ships that Washington has long relied on to project its power. China’s red lines are also unclear: A high-ranking Chinese diplomat said in 2017 that a visit from a US warship could be grounds for attack. While the United States no longer has a clear obligation to defend Taiwan, failure to come to the aid of such an important ally could deal a fatal blow to the international reputation of the Americas. 5. How did the United States react? Eager to put pressure on China, Trump oversaw a dramatic expansion of ties with Taipei. After an upsetting phone call with Tsai after winning the 2016 election, Trump went on to approve the first sale of fighter jets in three decades and the most significant visit by a U.S. cabinet official since Washington changed ties with Beijing. Chinese hawks in Congress passed a law encouraging all-level diplomatic exchanges with Taiwan and requiring the Pentagon to help assess the islands’ defense needs. Former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, meanwhile, opened a trade dialogue with Taipei and lifted rules that restricted interactions with Taiwanese diplomats. Although the Communist Party has never ruled Taiwan, it views control of the island as essential to achieving its goal of reversing the century of humiliation of China by the colonial powers. Beijing argues that Japan ceded Taiwan to China after World War II and attributes the current dispute to the DPP’s refusal to agree to this. Xi has shown an increased willingness to assert such claims of sovereignty from Hong Kong to the South China Sea to the Himalayan plateau. Securing Taiwan would make Beijing an even more formidable power in the Pacific. The problem is, the residents of Taiwan themselves are increasingly skeptical of the idea. According to a November 2020 poll, only 8% of Taiwanese are in favor of unification at any given time, compared to 26% who prefer eventual independence. Almost 60% would prefer to maintain the status quo indefinitely or otherwise delay the decision. 7. How is Biden doing? It remains to be seen. As a former senator and vice president, Biden was a longtime advocate of strategic ambiguity towards Taiwan. He took a more belligerent tone during the presidential campaign, pledging to work with his allies to mount a more coordinated defense of human rights and democratic gains. The US State Department pledged its unwavering commitment to Taipei after China sent strategic bombers to its air defense identification zone days after Bidens’ inauguration. Still, the administration has taken a measured tone, reaffirming existing agreements with China and urging Beijing to engage in constructive dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected representatives.

