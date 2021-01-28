Tired Buzdar MPAs of PTI threaten party ambitions in Senate – Newspaper





LAHORE: The number of disgruntled MPs in the ranks of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in Punjab appears to be increasing and could strike the ruling party in the upcoming senatorial elections.

As Chief Minister Usman Buzdar holds meetings with various PML-N MPAs to mobilize support for the Senate election, new alignments among PTI parliamentarians are emerging to pressure the government for the work of development are allocated to their respective constituencies and their share of power.

A group comprising some 20 MPAs, apparently upset by Mr Buzdars’ inability to stem corruption and for having been ignored in the attribution of development projects, has resurfaced to show their strength and exert their influence.

The MPA group first appeared under the leadership of Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena over a year ago, but was ultimately snubbed by none other than Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting with them at the General Secretariat of the Minister.

After the PM snub, the group remained low-key, but now they had reappeared and openly berated the Chief Minister for their shortcomings.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is unable to lead the country’s largest province. Under him, the levels of corruption and lawlessness increased, while the quality of development work and people’s lives deteriorated, which was proof of his inability to perform, a Taunsa MPA said. Sharif, Khwaja Daud Sulemani, in an interview with Dawn on Wednesday. .

Mr Sulemani claimed that a large number of ruling party MPAs were disrupted by Mr. Buzdars’ inability to deliver and take all of the party’s MPAs, adding that their resentment had now reached the boiling point. .

Excluding the effectiveness of any measures taken by Mr Buzdar to redress the grievances of bored MPAs, Mr Sulemani said that now only the party chairman, Prime Minister Imran Khan, could appease their reservations, adding that until then his group would continue to protest and assert its role. to the government.

More than a year ago, one of the main members of the Sardar Shahabuddin group publicly stated that he had been the victim of ruthless discrimination under the Shahbaz Sharif government over the past decade, but the situation did not appear. no different in the government of Buzdar like their respective constituencies. were still ignored in terms of funds and development projects.

Mr Sulemani said the group has now decided they will require a PTI Senate ticket for one of their members, otherwise they will resign en bloc before the upper house election or simply stay away. of the voting process.

Mr Sulemani, who returned to the provincial assembly for the third time, denied that he or any other member of the group had been in contact with the PML-N to undermine the position of the PTI in the Senate elections. We will not vote for anyone in the Senate elections if our demands are not met, he warned, but did not comment when told that their not participating in the voting process would amount to to support the PML-N in the Senate ballot.

The government should have sympathetically listened to the reservations of its AMP groups and appeased them instead of bulldozing them by denigrating them by the benefactors of Buzdars, Sulemani said.

While the Taunsa AMP alleged corruption in development work in his constituency, PTI AMPs Hanif Pitafi and Ali Ahmad Khan Dareshak came to defend the chief minister and demanded disciplinary action against Mr. Sulemani.

Pitafi, an adviser to the chief minister, said in a video message that the government of Punjab had given 3.5 billion rupees of development to Mr. Sulemanis’ constituency, in addition to massive development work in southern Punjab. . There may be some difference of opinion within the party, but there should be no blame and shame from the chief minister, Pitafi said.

Alleging that there were hands hidden behind Mr Sulemani’s launch ahead of the Senate elections, PTI MP Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak said the plot would soon be exposed with evidence.

He said Mr Sulemani himself was unable to serve voters, who were annoyed by his poor performance in his constituency.

Seeking disciplinary action, Pitafi went on to say that Sulemani should be removed from his post and that by-elections will be held in the constituency.

Mr. Sulemani, replied that he was well aware that abuses would soon be launched against him and that it could even follow the FIR and other drastic actions of the benefactors of Buzdars.

AMP PML-N: Meanwhile, CM Buzdar met with AMP PML-N Muhammad Arshad and Nishat Ahmad Daha over the past two days and assured them that their constituency issues would soon be resolved.

I deal with the issues of public representatives like mine, and my doors are open to everyone. I am always available for the public service and the problems related to parliamentary constituencies will be solved as a priority, assured Mr. Buzdar to AMP PML-N.

The PTI points out that the Buzdars meeting with the PML-N MPAs is a success regarding the upcoming senatorial elections.

The two PML-N MPAs congratulated the Chief Minister for showing them respect and assuring them of the resolution of the problems related to their respective constituencies.

Posted in Dawn, January 28, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos