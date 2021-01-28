Alister Jack: Boris Johnson is ‘absolute asset’ to Union as PM pays first visit to Scotland in 2021

BORIS Johnson is an “absolute asset” for the Union and the Scottish Conservative cause as the May Holyrood elections approach, Alister Jack insisted, saying the British government “is not losing the Union argument”.

The Scottish secretary’s remarks in an exclusive interview with The Herald came as he prepared today to welcome the Prime Minister to Scotland, who ahead of his first visit here this year insisted that the combined strength of the UK would be crucial to ‘build back better’ following the pandemic.

“The great benefits of cooperation across the UK have never been clearer than since the start of this pandemic,” Mr Johnson said.

“We have stepped up to beat the virus, providing £ 8.6bn to the Scottish government to support public services while protecting the jobs of over 930,000 citizens in Scotland.”

He added: ‘Mutual cooperation across the UK throughout this pandemic is exactly what the people of Scotland have come to expect and that’s what I have focused on.

“The British have united during this pandemic, from our doctors and nurses in our hospitals to our workers, scientists, truck drivers and teachers. Working together as a real UK is the best way to build our Covid recovery. ”

But the SNP insisted that Mr Johnson’s visit was a sign of a “panicked prime minister.” Previously, Nicola Sturgeon had taken him to task, suggesting that his visit violated Scottish government Covid rules because it was ‘not essential’.

The prime minister criticized the prime minister by insisting that senior government officials “have a duty to lead by example”. But Mr Jack called the attacks “absolute nonsense” and accused the SNP of peddling “petty politics” in times of crisis.

Faced with 20 consecutive polls putting the Yes campaign forward, the Scottish secretary was asked how he would react to Ms Sturgeon’s suggestion that the Unionist cause was losing the constitutional argument as it was clear that most Scots now wanted the ‘independence.

“I don’t think we’re losing the Union argument because people think about Covid and they haven’t really focused very hard.[on the constitution]Mr. Jack said.

“If you look at these opinion polls and take out the ‘don’t know’, the independence movement is at 45%, which was the case in 2014.”

That was a figure in a poll earlier this month that placed pro-Union support two points lower at 43% with don’t know at 12%. However, a weekend snapshot had the Yes-No split at 49/44 with don’t know on 7%.

The Secretary of State said: “When people focus on the issues, once Covid is in the rearview mirror, they will quickly, I hope, realize the UK benefits; the huge response the Treasury has given through the leave scheme, supporting nearly a million jobs in Scotland.

Mr Jack also highlighted £ 8.6bn in Treasury aid that went to Scotland in 2020 to tackle the pandemic and argued that this is what people should be focusing on: the strength of the Union.

“Most importantly, there is a strong and emotional argument to be made, namely: we are all one UK, one country with one currency; we’re in this rowboat in rough waters, pulling the oars together. There are strong ties across the UK of family and friendship and I just don’t think we are focused on resuming the pandemic and saving the jobs and livelihoods of the people we need of the division of another referendum. We know, historically, that referendums seem to be good in one area: bringing bad feelings and resentment. ”

After several Tory sources told the Herald they saw Mr Johnson as an electoral responsibility in Scotland, the Scottish secretary was asked whether the party would try to keep him south of the border in the weeks leading up to Day of the Day. May 6 poll.

“No,” he said, explaining how the pandemic had derailed the Prime Minister’s plan to make regular trips north of the border, but which was now on track. “He’ll be in Scotland at least half a dozen times this year. And there are 11 COP days in Glasgow in November. He will be in Scotland often this year.

When asked if Mr Johnson would play a full role in promoting the Scottish Tory in the Holyrood campaign with visits to Scotland, Mr Jack replied: ‘Yes, of course.’

He added: ‘I promise you his heart is absolutely to strengthen the Union and level the whole of the UK and he will focus on that and it will be for the good of the economy in all parts of the Kingdom. -United. He will not be derailed from this agenda. It is an absolute asset. In all of my dealings with him it is very clear that what matters to him is that the whole of the UK gets a fair share.

In other points –

* The Secretary of State suggested that the UK government would not mount a legal challenge to stop an Indyref2 run by Holyrood as it would not be necessary as it would be a ‘wild’ illegal poll like the one in Catalonia in 2017, which London “wouldn’t recognize.” When asked if he therefore thought the Scottish government was planning a stunt, Mr Jack replied: “That’s right.”

* He confirmed that there would be strong pressure on promoting the Union. Several initiatives have been put on hold due to the battle against Covid-19, but some, like the Dunlop magazine on strengthening the Union, are expected to be made public soon.

* Hendy Union’s Interim Connectivity Report will be published shortly and will include an update on the ‘fantastic’ £ 20million plan for a road tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland. Mr Jack stressed that supporters of the program wanted the focus to be put quickly on improving the roads leading to the port of Cairnryan, but also stressed that he wanted a ‘proper analysis’ undertaken on the tunnel option. from the Irish Sea.