CPAC does not want to admit its post-Trump collapse





Although Florida recorded its third highest number of COVID-19 deaths last week, the largest annual gathering of conservatives will move to Orlando next month, drawing massive crowds of potential virus vectors from across the country . The Conservative Political Action Conference, typically held just outside Washington, DC in National Harbor, Maryland, follows in the footsteps of pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA and takes advantage of dangerously laissez-faire restrictions by coronavirus imposed by the Republican. Governor Ron DeSantis, who has spoken at the event for the past few years and has been endorsed by the Conservative Union of America, CPAC’s parent organization, during his run for governor.

Given the virus-riddled background, not to mention the current state of Republican politics, things at CPAC might look a little different this year. According to Politico, which released a detailed report on ACUs plans for CPAC 2021, the loss of Donald Trumps has made scheduling and booking guests difficult. Sponsors act unsteadily. And participants may not even show up. ACU President Matt Schlapp is so sure things will turn out well this year that he has apparently tried to stop Politico from attaching his name to a vote of confidence on behalf of his own convention. Speaking to the outlet, Schlapp vouched for the event while apparently trying to preventively avoid getting a egg moment on your face if things turned south: Schlapp said ‘he was convinced that this year’s conference would be no different from previous years. CPAC is doing very well, he told Politico on Tuesday, before saying his citation should be attributed without his name.

Some of the sponsors the event has relied on in the past have cold feet, an issue that appears to be a touchy subject for ACU. When Politico attempted to contact CPAC’s sponsors about their plans to support this year’s rally, the ACU threatened the outlet with a lawsuit while accusing its reporters of trying to cancel CPAC. We see the Politicos ethos abandoned and instead find that its journalists are working, not to report information, but rather to create a self-justified narrative to support its own partisanship, wrote ACU Advocate General David. Safavian, in a letter to Politico on Tuesday and shared on Twitter, adding that the publication of false information is about a campaign against his organization that crosses the line from protected speech to political activism. The Politicos spokesman rebuffed the threat in a statement to Fox News, saying the outlet simply does what reporters ask questions and seek the truth. We will continue to do so.

And then, of course, there is the question of a possible COVID-19 outbreak, a narrowly avoided bullet during the last few years’ meeting, which has proven to be a huge headache for the ACU, the Convention hall staff, the State of Maryland, Donald Trump and five GOP lawmakers, all of whom were forced to self-quarantine after meeting near a COVID-positive attendee in the VIP area of ​​the conference. As CPAC tried to assure attendees that all was well, Raheem Kassam, a pro-Trump media expert who co-hosts a podcast with Steve Bannon, accused ACU organizers of broadcasting what was essentially fake news, giving the impression that everything was fine, when there was there is no way they could have known. Even if there isn’t another positive test result because of it, how many have worn it or have never been tested because of the assurances that have been given? Representative of Florida. Matt Gaetz took a photo with a COVID-positive attendee at last year’s event, but was not made aware of his exposure until he was aboard Air Force One with the president. Gaetz told the viewer at the time that he might as well have licked his toilet seat because he held the infected person’s cell phone to pose for a photo. Senator Ted Cruz and Representatives Paul Gosar, Mark Meadows and Douglas A. Collins are other notable figures affected by the CPAC incident, a sort of preview of the infamous White House Rose Garden super-spray event .

While the unofficial theme of the first post-Trump CPAC could very well be the incubation of COVID-19, its official theme is to fight the scourge of cancellation culture. They tried to nullify our votes, voices and values. Our rallying cry for # CPAC2021: #AmericaUncanceled, the organizers wrote in a tweet this week. Speakers include House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, former Acting DNI Richard Grenell, Congressman Madison Cawthorn and former Deputy Security Advisor National KT McFarland.

