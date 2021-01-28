Op-Ed: Key takeaways from Davos on China and ESG in a post-COVID-19 era



Editor’s Note: On Tuesday, a special session of the World Economic Forum was held in Mandarin. Seeking a deeper perspective, CIO asked special members of the ISS-ESG * team to report on the ideas they had gathered during the session.

On Tuesday, Sina Finance hosted a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the evolution of environmental, social and governance (EGS) factors in China in a post-COVID-19 era.

The roundtable dialogue brought together representatives of different key players in the ESG field in China, including investors, companies, consultancies and ESG data providers, providing an overview of what to expect from ESG investment in 2021 in China.

Here are the main points to remember:

The pandemic has given a boost to ESG investments in China.

All panelists agreed that the outbreak of the pandemic last year has given impetus to the development of ESG issues by having a negative impact on society and daily life.

According to Ivan Tong, E&Y’s main climate and sustainable development services partner in the greater China region, investors in China have broadened their outlook, shifting from an exclusive focus on financial performance to including non-financial performance in Making investments, taking into account the simple financial performance in a recession does not differentiate investments much or show their risk capacity.

With the awakening of COVID-19, Chinese companies have also learned to inspect non-financial risks to ensure business continuity in unusual circumstances (for example, in the face of social and environmental challenges).

The strong regulatory framework in China paves the way for ESG development.

Along with the proposals on green recovery supported by governments and international organizations around the world, China has accelerated its own approaches to a sustainable economy, involving stakeholders from different sectors, which paves the way for wider integration of ESG approaches.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged that China would reach its peak of CO2 emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060 at the United Nations General Assembly last September. The International Institute of Green Finance (IIGF) of the Central University of Finance and Economics (CUFE), headed by Professor Wang Yao, also released its ESG China White Paper, in collaboration with Sina Finance, which initiated the round table as a media partner of Davos Agenda.

Financial regulators in China have also started to create an enabling environment for the integration of ESG policies. Administrative institutions, including the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), jointly issued guiding notices on promoting high-quality development of the banking and insurance sectors in the fourth quarter of 2019 and policy opinions on the promotion of investment and financing response to climate change in the fourth quarter of 2020.

According to Wang, the CBIRC is working to define the mandatory disclosure of ESG performance of state-owned companies, with a view to enactment in late 2021.

Investors in China have increasingly recognized the importance of ESG performance.

Wang said that in 2020, 61% of public ESG funds exceeded market performance. ESG performance can be a key parameter to measure the capacity for sustainable growth of companies. Themes are also extended to healthcare and biodiversity, thanks to the pandemic. As ESG investments are more widely considered in financial markets in China, in the future, ESG approaches will also be considered in Chinese government spending and foreign investments such as the Belt and Road initiative.

Since last year, more and more investors in China have realized that ESG investing is not only a matter of kindness and conscience, but also a significant risk factor. Peter Qiu, chairman of Deutsche Bank (China), told the meeting that five years ago, ESG investing in China was viewed even more from a reputation or legal risk management perspective. Today, many client banks have clearly defined ESG business strategies and ESG financing is becoming a key part of their core services.

Chinese companies’ long-term value creation needs ESG.

Yudong Chen, chairman of Bosch China, said Bosch China has achieved a significant increase in sales of renewable energy products even during the pandemic. This shows that the global goal of sustainable development has brought business opportunities to many companies. The pandemic has also reminded companies to extend ESG measures from their own operations to their supply chains, in order to maintain business continuity, especially in difficult times like the pandemic.

Chinese companies are also motivated to integrate ESG approaches as they are under pressure to comply with carbon measures (i.e. reach China’s peak carbon by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060) . Ivan Tong shared that last year E&Y ESG activities grew rapidly, unlike the sluggish economy. Investors first and then companies began to realize the importance of ESG investing in long-term business returns.

Many Chinese companies listed in mainland China are still concerned about the short-term costs of integrating ESG approaches into their practices, and some are waiting for mandatory regulation to embark on ESG approaches.

However, as Wang pointed out, the pandemic has made many Chinese companies realize that improving ESG performance in line with the precautionary principle is imperative to support value creation. The later a business starts up, the more costly it can be from a risk management and compliance perspective.

China will become the largest source of green assets in the world.

Compared to developed markets, China introduced the concept of ESG parameters relatively late, but the development quickly accelerated. Nevertheless, challenges remain in ESG practices in China. According to Qiu, firstly, understanding and practical experience of ESG approaches is far from sufficient in China; Second, the E in ESG has received the most attention in China to date, and the G and S in ESG require the same level of attention.

Yet, following Hong Kong listed companies, where mandatory climate and governance disclosures and voluntary social disclosures have been introduced, mainland Chinese companies will soon close the ESG reporting gap subject to forthcoming disclosure obligations planned for this year. Various stakeholders, including financial authorities, academic institutions, investors, companies, rating agencies and advisory firms, should work together to promote a wide range of market trainings on ESG practices and to foster the development of sustainable development professionals.

China is emerging as the main battleground for global ESG finance as the political environment now allows for two-way cross-border participation in green finance and climate-friendly investments. Qiu believes China will become the world’s largest source of green assets and one of the largest investors in sustainability.

Haiyu Ding, Associate for ESG Ratings and Research at the ISS ESG, is also the in-house expert on biodiversity and water topics, as well as for the semiconductor and electronic components sectors.

Yijing Zhang, ESG Rating and Research Analyst at ISS ESG, is also the in-house expert for circular economy topics, as well as for the retail and packaging sectors.

* ISS is the parent company of CIO.

This function is intended to provide general information only, does not constitute legal or tax advice and may not be used or substituted for legal or tax advice. The views of the author do not necessarily reflect the position of Institutional Shareholder Services or its affiliates.

