Broadsheet Commission to Investigate Other Cases As well – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The government has finalized the mandate (TDR) of the commission of inquiry headed by retired judge Azmat Saeed Sheikh, in which it will investigate not only the Broadsheet saga, but also all cases of mega corruption that have surfaced since 1999.

A government source engaged in the preparation of the warrant told Dawn on Wednesday that the commission had been empowered to investigate corruption scandals that had taken place since 1999, when the National Accountability Office (NAB) was established.

The government is expected to formally hand down the commission’s mandate on Thursday (today).

The source said that the mandate of the investigative committee initially formed had been improved for the commission of inquiry with more powers and enhanced competence.

The terms of reference of the finalized bodies

Previously, the Board of Inquiry was formed to probe the Broadsheet saga, but later the Board of Inquiry was formed after federal cabinet approval.

The main objective of the commission was to investigate reports by the British asset recovery company Broadsheet on alleged corruption committed by more than 200 Pakistani nationals, including politicians, bureaucrats and the military, in 45 days . However, for the commission, the deadline for the completion of the investigation may also be extended.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while chairing a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday, said the committee would investigate the Surrey Palace scam, Swiss court cases and other mage corruption cases.

In the Surrey Palace scam, Pakistani People’s Party leaders, including former President Asif Ali Zardari, were accused of laundering money and buying the palace.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz told a press conference that the commission of inquiry would also investigate the former leaders’ involvement in corruption and large-scale money laundering.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on a private TV show said the Broadsheet investigation would be bigger than the Panama Papers scam. It will be the Panama Papers Leaks II plus, he said.

He said many investigations previously conducted by the NAB and even the Federal Investigative Agency would be part of the commission’s investigation.

The next three months will be crucial, he said, adding that the Hudaibia Paper Mills case (against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members) and the Surrey Palace affair would become a source of unrest (for the accused).

The terms of reference of the originally formed investigative committee included questions about how the asset recovery companies Find LLC, Broadsheet and IAR were selected? Who introduced the company? The due diligence carried out before the selection? The Switch from Finds LLC to Broadsheet? What measures have been put in place to protect the interests of the GOP [the government of Pakistan]? Who wrote the agreement? Has it been verified internally by independent lawyers? Why was the deal in both the GOP and the NAB name and not just the NAB?

Part 2: Cancellation of the contract: When did NAB decide to cancel the contract? Why was the 30-day statutory notice period provided for in the agreement not granted? Any advice from Kendall Freeman Solicitors? Was their advice negligent in any way? If any concerns were raised with Broadsheet and IAR prior to the cancellation and their response? Has there been a response from Broadsheets attorneys and subsequent legal advice (if any) given by Kendall Freeman?

Part 3: Settlements with IAR and Broadsheet: In this section the BOI will ask what were the terms of settlement and how the figures of $ 1.5 million and $ 2.25 million were obtained? Was due diligence exercised during the settlement? Was legal advice sought at the time of settlement from a Isle of Man lawyer? The method of payment for the settlement? Advice requested during the settlement process?

Part 4: Arbitration: Was an opinion sought on the merits before proceeding to arbitration? The hiring and selection of lawyers? Criteria applied for selection? Why were Howard and Sherman sacked? How was the new company selected? The way the dispute was arbitrated. Fee structure? Are there any defenses, including sovereign immunity? Substantive appeal to the High Court of London, a number of grounds were raised but only one was argued at the hearing, what was the opinion before appealing? Have sufficient supervision and checks and balances been adopted in litigation proceedings?

Part 5: Payment upon execution: It will be examined when did the award become final and enforceable? Could the payment process have been sped up? In addition, the commission of inquiry will be empowered to summon any person and request the file of any organization / department it sees fit.

Posted in Dawn, January 28, 2021

