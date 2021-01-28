MPs investigate threatening letters sent to Trump supporters





PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Putnam County MPs are investigating several reports of threatening letters they say citizens in the county have recently received.

We take this seriously because, you never know what people are thinking, Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said. You know, we were living in a time right now that politically it’s very emotional for people on both sides, whether on the right or on the left.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office posted a copy of one of the letters on social media. They say the letters are seen as threats of harassment and were all addressed to supporters of former President Donald Trump, who have shown their support by displaying a flag or sign in their yards.

Sheriff Eggleton said he has received more than 20 reports so far (Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

We really couldn’t believe it when we read it. I mean, some of the language is disgusting, but the main thing I couldn’t believe was the hate, the hate in the letter, said Dorothy Owens, a woman from Winfield who received one. letters.

The letter deals with the insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and calls Trump a criminal insurgency.

He goes on to characterize the victims as the enemy of the United States of America because they continue to display treacherous and anti-American paraphernalia bearing the name of said insurgent criminal Donald J. Trump after the events on Capitol Hill.

First, I was shocked that I had never received hate mail like this before and called myself a terrorist even though I am a patriot, said a woman from Putnam County who was unwilling to name the town. WSAZ.

WSAZ asked if the letter made them want to remove their pro-Trump screens:

I was actually going to put up more (Trump signs) anyway, the Putnam County woman said. I had planned it before and, I mean, it didn’t deter me because I love the United States of America, I love this country (and) I love what Trump did.

No, the flag remains in place. I think it’s our privilege and our freedom, Owens told the WSAZ, and the flag should stay up, everyone should love and not hate each other.

Sheriff Eggleton said the address on the letters was a bogus Pinch area address with a Charleston postmark. He believes the letters were all printed and mailed at around the same time to a number of people who live in Winfield and just outside of Winfield.

Well take it seriously, look at all the criminal charges we can, harassing our citizens like that, well make you famous, the sheriff said.

He told the WSAZ that he believed the suspect (s) were driving looking for homes with pro-Trump screens and / or browsing the social media platforms of people who vocally support the former president.

Just weren’t going to take it. If you had to drive or go to social media to sneak up on someone to find out their political views and then harass them, we take offense, Eggleton said.

So far, no surrounding county has reported any activity.

The sheriff said they were in contact with the post office and postal inspectors, meaning anyone behind the typed letter could be charged not only with harassment but also federally.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

