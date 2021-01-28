4 Message from Jokowi after the implementation of the second Corona vaccination





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) made 2nd vaccination Corona (COVID-19) at the Presidential Palace. Jokowi delivered a series of messages after being vaccinated. 2nd vaccination It was held at the Presidential Palace in central Jakarta on Wednesday (1/27/2021). Jokowi received the second Corona vaccine at 8:30 AM WIB. Previously, Jokowi had received the first injection of the vaccine on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Note, the CoronaVac vaccine produced by Sinovac requires two injection steps with a dose of 0.5 milliliter each with an interval of 14 days. This event is broadcast live via the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account. Besides Jokowi, there are a number of other personalities who also participated in the vaccinations. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received a second injection of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. (Photo: doc. Press office of the Presidential Secretariat) Jokowi wears a mask and sits wearing a red jacket. Then he took off a piece of his jacket and the vaccinator injected a second dose of the vaccine. The vice-president of the presidential doctor, Prof. Dr Abdul Muthalib, is again considered as Jokowi’s vaccinator in this second stage of vaccination. Then Jokowi left the injection site. He then sat down in another chair and faced the team of vaccinators. The team of vaccinators appeared to be asking Jokowi a number of questions. “So after the first vaccine injection on January 13, 2 weeks ago, I received the second vaccine today,” Jokowi said after the vaccination on Wednesday (1/27/2021). Just like when injecting the Corona vaccine for the first time, Jokowi said he did not feel any effect after being injected the second time. “After the first injection on January 13, 2 weeks ago, today we received the second injection of the vaccine and we do not feel the same as what was done 2 weeks ago,” Jokowi explained. . “In the past after 2 hours I was just in pain, now I think it’s the same. I also have activities everywhere,” he says. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received a second injection of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. (Photo: doc. Press office of the Presidential Secretariat) Jokowi then delivered a number of messages to all Indonesians. Jokowi again reminded people to stick to health protocols (pranks). On the same occasion, the Vice President of the Presidential Doctor, Professor Dr Abdul Muthalib, pointed out that the COVID-19 vaccine given to Jokowi was the Sinovac vaccine. “I want to explain once again that the vaccine I am giving is the Sinovac vaccine, not other vaccines,” Abdul said. Here are 4 Jokowi messages 2nd vaccination implemented:

