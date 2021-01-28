Boris Johnson fan passes 120 to convert to toilet door at 10 Downing Street





BORIS Johnson fan Karen Vagges has her own seat of power after modeling her toilet at 10 Downing Street. The 50-year-old spent 120 years making the door the spitting image of No.10. 4 Boris Johnson fan turned his bathroom door into the perfect Number 10 replica of Downing Street Credit: Kennedy News and Media 4 Karen Vagges spent 120 decorating the door with black paint and brass fittings Credit: Kennedy News and Media And she says she would like the Prime Minister to try it. She said: Boris is welcome to have a few cabinet meetings there, but I wouldn’t involve them all. He would probably have a hard time at three, but I’m sure he would like it. If he’s starting to sweat with everything he’s got on his plate, he’s welcome to come and take a shower in there. “It was just supposed to be a bit of humor when you walked into the house. We even have our own Downing Street cat. “Everyone comments on it. I’m not saying everyone would have it, but everyone loves it.” The wags online joked that there was already enough cr * p at No10. 4 Lion head knocker, iconic house number and letterbox are almost identical Credit: PA: Press Association 4 Karen even has her own Downing Street cat called Daisy Credit: Kennedy News and Media ‘SHE DEAD’ Girls ages 12-14 ‘brag about killing teen girl at Walmart’ saying ‘oh damn good’ ‘PLAN IN 3 STEPS’ Non-essential stores ‘could reopen after schools in April and pubs in May’ “ WE ARE DEVASTATED ” Four members of same family die with Covid after Christmas Day encounter Latest ARE YOU KIDDING ME Children’s education disaster fears as schools will not reopen until March 8 BITTER PHIL TO SWALLOW Phil Collins’ ex-cheating wife to auction gold records and awards CONTAGION The next coronavirus-type pandemic is imminent, ‘scientists warn Joanna Lewis commented: “Love it. Sums up the UK situation!” Suzanne Fay Murray said: “A lot of cr * p is going on behind that door in real life so very appropriate.” But Karen, of Dinas Powys, South Glamorgan, says she won’t get bogged down in politics. Boris Johnson in message to parents at Downing Street briefing on back from schools DO YOU HAVE a story? RING The Sun on 0207782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL[email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos