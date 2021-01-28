‘Patriots’ must rule Hong Kong to ensure security and prosperity, says Xi Jinping as Democrat laments ‘totalitarianism’





Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Hong Kong Managing Director Carrie Lam that the region must be ruled by patriots for the sake of its security and prosperity, according to state media. Xinhua. His comments were made during Lams’ annual service report on Wednesday, which was held via video conference due to the Covid-19 pandemic. To ensure the stability and sustainability of a country, of two systems, we must always adhere to the ruling patriots in Hong Kong. This is a fundamental principle that concerns Hong Kong’s national sovereignty, security and prosperity and long-term stability, Xi said. Photo: CCTV screenshot. The leader added that the rule of the patriots was the only way to maintain Beijing’s sovereignty over the region and to safeguard its constitutional order. Xi praised Lam for her administration’s implementation of Beijing’s national security law passed last June, saying she has stood firm and shown her love for the motherland, according to Xi. Xinhuas report. The central government fully recognizes you and the HKSAR in the performance of your duties. He also expressed his condolences to officials who have been unreasonably targeted by US sanctions for implementing the law. Lam thanked the central government for its support and pledged to work hard to overcome the existing difficulties in the region, Xinhua reported. Executive Director Carrie Lam. Photo: CCTV screenshot. The Director General attended the meeting with the head of the Hong Kong China Liaison Office, Luo Huining, and the head of the General Managers’ Office Eric Chan. Vice Premier Han Zheng and Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Bureau Chief Xia Baolong were also in attendance. Xis’ comments to Lam come as authorities in Hong Kong put increasing pressure on officials and civil servants to pledge allegiance to the government. Every official was forced to take an oath as the government announced its intention to extend this obligation to district councilors and government contractors. Commenting on Wednesday’s meeting, Hong Kong’s sole delegate to Beijing Tam Yiu-chung said the government may consider implementing more measures according to Xis’ rule by patriots principle, according to at RTHK. End of the rule of law Democrat and former lawmaker Fernando Cheung said HKFP Thursday that Xis’ comments marked the end of the rule of law in Hong Kong: but who is to make this judgment as to who is patriotic? Obviously, only the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] has that power. And the CCP red line can be moved at any time as it pleases. This statement is an assertion that there is no longer the rule of law in Hong Kong, only totalitarianism. Fernando Cheung Chiu-hung. Photo: HKFP / Catherine Lai. Cheung also wondered how Lam herself could be considered patriotic: oddly enough, how could a person who served the colonial government for decades, and with her whole family pledging allegiance to the Queen, could she be considered patriotic? he asked, referring to members of the Lams family holding British passports. SUBSCRIBE to our mailing list HKFP Dim Sum is a weekly roundup of our best content sent out every Friday. Unsubscribe at any time. We will not share your details with third parties. Success! You are on the list. Oops! An error occurred and we were unable to process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos