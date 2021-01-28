



Joko Widodo seen as rushed to claim he can control a pandemic TRIBUN-MEDAN.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo says Indonesia is able to control the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Included in health and economic aspects. Some parties felt it was too rushed. The statement has been criticized by a number of parties. “We are grateful that Indonesia is one of the countries that can control these two crises well,” Jokowi said at the Full Assembly of Workers (MPL) session of the Fellowship of Churches (PGI) of Indonesia. via Yakoma PGI’s YouTube stream, Monday (1/25/2021). Saleh Daulay, member of the DPR IX Commission, questioned the criteria used by the president to declare the health and economic crisis under control. According to Saleh, in the health field, in fact, the cases of Covid-19 are still increasing every day. “In terms of health management, the fact is that many people are still exposed to Covid-19. The availability of hospitals is also limited, in DKI Jakarta and in other major cities, “said Saleh contacted on Tuesday 1/26/2021. In this context, testing and follow-up are still weak. The ongoing Covid-19 vaccination program is still far from the target planned by the government. “So far (vaccinations) of 3 million (for health workers) are still going on, and after that another vaccine will come soon. Dismiss the measure of what the president has done until he says it has been successful and needs to be investigated, “he said. In addition, Saleh believes the economy has not completely turned down. restored. He said Indonesia was still going through a recession due to the impact of the pandemic. Saleh said that although some people can still engage in economic activities such as shopping, in general, residents are having difficulty in the current situation. According to him, the economic crisis can be considered resolved if it returns to normal and manages to achieve the growth rate targeted by the government.







