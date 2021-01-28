“ The Turkey-Greece talks took place in a positive atmosphere ”

ANKARA

The talks between Turkey and Greece, which resumed Monday after a five-year hiatus, took place in a very positive atmosphere, according to the Turkish Foreign Minister on Wednesday.

The resumption of the exploratory talks under its old name and the consultative talks as it is now called – since they have been ongoing for a long time – was important for the resolution of the disputes, Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Cavusoglu said the next talks will be held in Greece and his date will be announced later.

“A consultation on how to resolve these issues will be beneficial for both neighbors to reduce the tension at least for now and perhaps find permanent solutions to these issues in the future,” he said. note.

Exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece aimed at finding fair and equitable settlements to the Aegean Sea problems began in 2002.

After the 60th round of talks in March 2016, Athens suspended meetings.

Bilateral talks continued in the form of political consultations, but did not return to the exploratory framework.

Turkey-Ireland relations

On relations with Ireland, Cavusoglu said they had agreed on regular contacts at all levels and that he would visit Ireland “as soon as possible”.

Stating that Ireland’s last presidential-level visit to Turkey was in 2010, he said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would also be likely to visit Ireland.

Cavusoglu highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and said they aim to achieve a bilateral trade volume of $ 3 billion, which rose to $ 1.5 billion last year.

He also appreciated Ireland’s support for Turkey’s EU accession process from the start.

After a year of ups and downs, Turkish leaders said they hoped for progress in relations with the EU this year and expected the bloc to take action to that end.

Turkey has been an official candidate for EU membership since 2005, but progress towards membership has stalled for years.

The senior Turkish diplomat congratulated Ireland on becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and praised its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Syrian refugees.

Ireland supports EU-Turkey relations

For his part, Coveney said Ireland and the EU will continue to support Turkey in its efforts to welcome millions of Syrian refugees who have been fleeing civil war in their country since 2011.

“Ireland is determined to support all efforts led by the UN to bring this terrible conflict to a peaceful and lasting end,” he said.

On EU-Turkey relations, Coveney said: “It is clear that the last year has been a particularly difficult year for EU-Turkey relations due to a series of factors.

“Our goal is to ensure that the relationship improves significantly in 2021.”

He also called the resumption of talks between Turkey and Greece “a positive step”.

Coveney said efforts to improve relations between Ankara and the bloc must be sustained and added: “This relationship is just too important to be able to drift into negative space. A constructive and cooperative partnership is essential. “

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories available to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.