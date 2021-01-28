Trump supporter ‘Ricky Vaughn’ accused in 2016 Twitter program of undermining Hillary Clinton





William Sweeney, deputy director in charge of the FBI’s field office in New York City, called Mackeys’ alleged efforts a vote theft.

Mackey was arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida and charged with conspiracy against rights. The Florida public defender who represented him during his appearance on Wednesday could not be reached for comment. Mackey was to be released on a $ 50,000 bond.

Authorities said Mackey used multiple social media accounts and conspired with others online in an attempt to prevent people from voting for Clinton, who won the 2016 popular vote despite losing the electoral college.

One of his Twitter accounts, @ Ricky_Vaughn99, had around 58,000 followers when he was suspended by Twitter in October 2016. The account was ranked 107th most influential since that year’s election, according to an analysis performed by the MIT Media Lab in front of accounts belonging to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Late Show host Stephen Colbert and NBC News, according to the criminal complaint.

A person familiar with the case, speaking on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to discuss it with the media, said Mackey had not been charged before because it involved ‘a complex investigation that only began after discovering Mackey was behind Ricky Vaughn’s character. This was revealed in a HuffPost article published in April 2018.

President Donald Trump’s Justice Department has faced widespread criticism from the President and other Republicans for pursuing criminal cases related to the 2016 election, including the investigation by Robert S. Mueller III, who spent two years examining Russian interference in that presidential contest and determining whether anyone in the Trump campaign conspired with those efforts.

Seth DuCharme, the acting U.S. lawyer in Brooklyn and heir to the Trump administration, said in a statement Wednesday that, with Mackeys’ arrest, we are signifying that those who subvert the democratic process in this way cannot s ‘press the cloak of anonymity on the Internet. escape responsibility for their crimes.

