Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak at the CCN rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a speech at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi at 12 noon today.
Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, and the three heads of the armed forces will attend the event.
The prime minister will inspect the guard of honor, review the march by NCC contingents and attend cultural performances during the event, according to the press release from the prime minister’s office.
The Prime Minister would also present awards to deserving cadets and address the rally later. During the event, the cadets would present a cultural spectacle and also showcase their abilities in adventure sports, music and the performing arts, the PMO statement added.
The NCC is a youth branch of the Indian Armed Forces and is open to students of all schools and colleges on a voluntary basis. The organization includes the Army, Air Force and Navy wing, and provides cadets with basic military training on small arms and exercises. The NCC was formed under the National Cadet Corps Act of 1948 and is currently headed by Lt. General Tarun Kumar Aich.
Later today, PM Modi will address the World Economic Forum’s Davos Dialogue via video conference.
The Prime Minister will address the forum at 5:30 p.m. IST.
In an earlier tweet, the Prime Minister said: “Will look at @ wef’s Davos agenda tomorrow at 5.30pm tomorrow, January 28. Pending intervention on a wide range (of) topics relating to the trajectory India’s reform, increased use of technology and other issues. “
WEF’s annual meeting in Davos engages the world’s top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the start of the year.
With contributions from the agency
