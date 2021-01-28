Scarborough: ‘Pence is afraid for his life because of Donald J. Trump’





MSNBCs Joe ScarboroughCharles (Joe) Joseph ScarboroughCan the media regain its credibility under Biden? Scarborough says he plans legal action against Trump over conspiratorial tweets Sacking the Capitol proves freedom of speech is in trouble MORE said on Wednesday former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard Pence Senators discussing of Trump’s censorship resolution House officially sends impeachment to Senate, suing Trump for Capitol Riot Biden at White House to resume COVID-19 briefings with health officials MORE continues to fear for his life because of Donald J. Trump, blaming the former president for inciting the deadly riots by pro-Trump crowds on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

We were not talking about a debate on the Import-Export Bank. There was no talk of a debate over the organization of the United States Senate, the procedures behind it, Scarborough said. There was now talk of a movement and a president who inspired people to come to Capitol Hill to try and kill their words, not mine the Vice President of the United States and the Speaker of the House.

The Morning Joe host went on to say that the former vice president was trying to keep a low profile in his home state of Indiana because there are now people who have Mike Pence on their hit list, to Donald Trump’s causeDonald TrumpBlinken holds first calls as Biden’s Secretary of State Senators discuss Trump Dobbs censorship resolution: Republicans lost in 2020 because they ‘forgot who the real leader was’ ‘MORE Mike Pence fears for his life because of Donald J. Trump.

Scarborough asserted that the attack should be taken as seriously as that of September 11, 2001, saying you are coming after us, you are coming after our Capitol, were going to come after you, we’re sure hell isn’t going to say to everyone, let’s just pretend this is going to go away.

Prior to the certification of Electoral College results on January 6, Trump and his allies repeatedly erroneously suggested that Pence, who chaired the certification, had the power to invalidate voters.

Trump called on Pence to assert such authority during his speech shortly before the Capitol breach. After Pences said he did not have the power to challenge the Electoral College results, Trump tweeted that his vice president lacked the courage to do so. Captured video of the insurgency showed a group of rioters chanting to hang Mike Pence as they attempted to force their way past police in riot gear into the Capitol.

