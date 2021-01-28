Report, Energy News, ET EnergyWorld





Brussels [Belgium]: China is not only the largest producer of coal in the world, but also home to the world's most disastrous mining situations, and a large amount of coal produced in the country's mines is traded on an unregulated "black market", EU Reporter reported. The safety and human rights of workers do not seem to matter to greedy owners of coal mines in China, journalist Martin Banks wrote in EU Reporter. "China is also home to one of the most disastrous mining situations in the world, already responsible for dozens of deaths a year. Many migrants have sought employment in the coal mines, but their vulnerability makes them easy prey to exploitation, especially by mid-career businessmen engaged in profitable activities. but the illegal coal mines in China, "he wrote "Operating illegally by bribing provincial officials in remote areas of China, some shirk their responsibilities in the event of accidents, such as underground explosions, collapse or natural disaster," he added. According to the report, no compensation is paid to workers and families are not informed of accidents. In addition, unprotected clothing, lack of safety equipment and unsanitary housing have also affected the health of workers. "Law enforcement also does not provide assistance, a legal requirement. Some widows of missing minors have expressed concern, but the tacit agreement between mine owners and local authorities ensures that the bodies of the victims are hidden or eliminated without ever being recorded, "he said. said. "There is also a serious shortage of engineers and technicians in coal mines. Miners often report that the ventilation systems of most local state-owned coal mines are constantly experiencing problems. But for local governments, the priority of spending public funds trumps improving operations. mine conditions, "he added. Coal is invariably extremely crucial in China as a source of energy and also from a security standpoint and hence the Chinese government cannot find any excuse to leave the industry unregulated and the lives of millions. workers at the mercy of corporate predators. "As state mine production steadily declines and corporate giants gain momentum, more coal is traded on an unregulated 'black market' in an attempt to drive development. China hopes to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, as Xi Jinping said. But, currently, it seems to be something of a distant dream, "he wrote. (ANI)







