Jokowi to add family planning extension officers





Currently, there are approximately 13,000 family planning and extension workers who are government officials. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has agreed to increase the number Officials family planning workers (KB) and extension workers in various regions. This is in line with the suggestion of the head of the National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN) Hasto Wardoyo, who said that there are still a large number of family planning extension workers who are not officials. Jokowi said there are currently around 13,000 family planning workers and extension workers who are government officials and as many as 9,600 extension workers are not government officials. At the same time, the total number of family planning and extension workers in various regions has reached 1.2 million. “And the family planning extension workers are 13,000 officials. Then there are 9600 KB field agents who are not PNS. Earlier, Dr Hasto said it could be added. I said yes, ”Jokowi said during the grand opening of the opening of the National Coordination Meeting for the 2021 Golden Pride Program at the Jakarta State Palace on Thursday (28/1). According to Jokowi, currently the government needs agents who work in the field and can have direct contact with the community. These workers are able to provide guidance, counseling and family planning services in the community in order to create a quality, happy and prosperous family. He felt that the presence of family planning cadres and extension workers in the villages was not only aimed at controlling population expansion, but also at improving the quality of family life in the villages. “If every family lives in a quality way, Indonesia will also be qualified, Indonesia will also be prosperous. And do not forget, in the midst of a prosperous family, a healthy and intelligent family will be born,” he said. he declares. Meanwhile, in his remarks, BKKBN chief Hasto Wardoyo said the number of family planning and extension workers in various regions continued to decline. Today, only 13,000 agents with PNS status and 9,600 others are not PNS. “Those who were 45,000 in all over the last few years, then there are only 13,000 civil servants, non-PNS 9,600,” Hasto said. Therefore, he asked the President to facilitate the task of the KB cadres to take the CPNS test. “We propose to the President to give him facilities later, both as civil servants as functional staff and PPPK,” Hasto said.







