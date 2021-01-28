If the vaccine row wasn’t real, Boris Johnson would have to make it up

If a mischievous god wanted to do it on purpose, it would be difficult to organize a conflict between the EU and the UK more sour than the rivalry over whose citizens should first receive a life-saving vaccination in the midst of a raging pandemic.

History is tangled and clouded by the fact that contracts signed by pharmaceutical companies remain confidential to protect competition.

But AstraZeneca was the EU’s first big hope. It was the first pharmaceutical company the bloc signed a contract with, in August, for up to 400 million doses. BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna surprised the block by overtaking AstraZeneca: their vaccines were both approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) even before AstraZeneca was applied on January 12.

By this point, many governments had already built their vaccine strategies around the assumption that British-Swedish society’s vaccines would come first. The AstraZenecas vaccine was more attractive than the others: it was based on more familiar technology, cheaper and easier to distribute, because it can be stored in refrigerators rather than requiring a frozen supply chain.

Supply issues create serious problems for predominantly European countries, the most struggling economies that have chosen to rely heavily on AstraZeneca. Even more so if the vaccine is not approved for those over 65 when the EMA decides to authorize it on Friday. (A relatively small number of people over 65 have participated in trials of the vaccine, and the EMA has not ruled out that the vaccine may be approved only for younger groups.)

The EU reacted angrily to a surprise update from the company on Friday that it would deliver only a quarter of the vaccines initially approved to the EU by the end of March. Tensions were exacerbated when AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said the EU and UK supply chains for the vaccine were separate, and explained the delay was due to addiction of the EU in respect of only two factories, one with a production problem. The EU insists that its contract covers four factories, two of which are located in the UK and that EU supplies must also come from these.

No more antagonism

This dispute has occurred in an already feverish atmosphere, in which some British politicians are keen to portray its vaccination lead as a Brexit advantage, and welcome opportunities for more antagonism with the EU of the kind that fueled the Johnson’s rise to power. .

Already this week, a European Commission proposal to require pharmaceutical companies to provide data when vaccines leave the bloc resulted in UK front pages claiming the EU was threatening to block the Kingdom’s vaccine supply -United.

An EU demand for vaccines made at factories in Britain is a tabloid dream, or nightmare, come true. It fits so perfectly into the jingo and conflict-oriented mainstream of UK reporting on the EU that if it wasn’t true Johnson should have made it up.

Yet here’s one fact that fits wrong with this narrative: According to the UK Vaccine Task Force, its initial supply of doses of AstraZeneca was manufactured in the EU, at factories in Germany and the Netherlands. .

Poorest countries

Like in previous years, the fight for PPE, the line reveals how toxic the competition for scarce resources can be, and how quickly it can escalate. And how if all parties act in their own pure interest, all are left in a worse situation. If Britain blocks AstraZeneca’s exports to the EU, the EU could block Pfizer’s exports to the UK.

Some have read the case as a rationale for the EU’s strategy of jointly purchasing vaccines, as this is just a taste of the vicious fight that would have taken place if 27 Member States were all in compete against each other, with Germany inevitably coming first.

But there is a much bigger story than a fight between the world’s richest populations over who gets a vaccine first. The EU has invested 500 million euros to buy vaccines for poorer countries, but as the supply has been restricted to rich countries, this does not translate into doses. According to the World Health Organization, 39 million doses were administered last week in richer countries. Among the poorest countries, only 25.

WHO has warned that unless the doses are also distributed internationally, new variants may continue to emerge, rendering all the effort unnecessary.

Supporting vaccine equity is in every country in the medium and long term, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote this week. Until we end the pandemic everywhere, we won’t stop it anywhere.