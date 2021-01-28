Politics
If the vaccine row wasn’t real, Boris Johnson would have to make it up
If a mischievous god wanted to do it on purpose, it would be difficult to organize a conflict between the EU and the UK more sour than the rivalry over whose citizens should first receive a life-saving vaccination in the midst of a raging pandemic.
History is tangled and clouded by the fact that contracts signed by pharmaceutical companies remain confidential to protect competition.
But AstraZeneca was the EU’s first big hope. It was the first pharmaceutical company the bloc signed a contract with, in August, for up to 400 million doses. BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna surprised the block by overtaking AstraZeneca: their vaccines were both approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) even before AstraZeneca was applied on January 12.
By this point, many governments had already built their vaccine strategies around the assumption that British-Swedish society’s vaccines would come first. The AstraZenecas vaccine was more attractive than the others: it was based on more familiar technology, cheaper and easier to distribute, because it can be stored in refrigerators rather than requiring a frozen supply chain.
Supply issues create serious problems for predominantly European countries, the most struggling economies that have chosen to rely heavily on AstraZeneca. Even more so if the vaccine is not approved for those over 65 when the EMA decides to authorize it on Friday. (A relatively small number of people over 65 have participated in trials of the vaccine, and the EMA has not ruled out that the vaccine may be approved only for younger groups.)
The EU reacted angrily to a surprise update from the company on Friday that it would deliver only a quarter of the vaccines initially approved to the EU by the end of March. Tensions were exacerbated when AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said the EU and UK supply chains for the vaccine were separate, and explained the delay was due to addiction of the EU in respect of only two factories, one with a production problem. The EU insists that its contract covers four factories, two of which are located in the UK and that EU supplies must also come from these.
No more antagonism
This dispute has occurred in an already feverish atmosphere, in which some British politicians are keen to portray its vaccination lead as a Brexit advantage, and welcome opportunities for more antagonism with the EU of the kind that fueled the Johnson’s rise to power. .
Already this week, a European Commission proposal to require pharmaceutical companies to provide data when vaccines leave the bloc resulted in UK front pages claiming the EU was threatening to block the Kingdom’s vaccine supply -United.
An EU demand for vaccines made at factories in Britain is a tabloid dream, or nightmare, come true. It fits so perfectly into the jingo and conflict-oriented mainstream of UK reporting on the EU that if it wasn’t true Johnson should have made it up.
Yet here’s one fact that fits wrong with this narrative: According to the UK Vaccine Task Force, its initial supply of doses of AstraZeneca was manufactured in the EU, at factories in Germany and the Netherlands. .
Poorest countries
Like in previous years, the fight for PPE, the line reveals how toxic the competition for scarce resources can be, and how quickly it can escalate. And how if all parties act in their own pure interest, all are left in a worse situation. If Britain blocks AstraZeneca’s exports to the EU, the EU could block Pfizer’s exports to the UK.
Some have read the case as a rationale for the EU’s strategy of jointly purchasing vaccines, as this is just a taste of the vicious fight that would have taken place if 27 Member States were all in compete against each other, with Germany inevitably coming first.
But there is a much bigger story than a fight between the world’s richest populations over who gets a vaccine first. The EU has invested 500 million euros to buy vaccines for poorer countries, but as the supply has been restricted to rich countries, this does not translate into doses. According to the World Health Organization, 39 million doses were administered last week in richer countries. Among the poorest countries, only 25.
WHO has warned that unless the doses are also distributed internationally, new variants may continue to emerge, rendering all the effort unnecessary.
Supporting vaccine equity is in every country in the medium and long term, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote this week. Until we end the pandemic everywhere, we won’t stop it anywhere.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]