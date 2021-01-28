A Wider Investigation – Journal





The Broadsheet controversy may be about to open a Pandora’s Box. According to some information, the government plans to considerably broaden the scope of the investigation into the saga carried out by the individual commission of retired Supreme Court judge Azmat Saeed Sheikh, which it has decided to constitute for this purpose. Under that plan, Mr Sheikh would review what happened to the individuals named in the UK courts’ final quantum award to Broadsheet LLC in December 2018. The commission will have the same contempt powers as those enjoyed by senior officials. Classes. He would be able to punish individuals for having despised it, having interfered with its functioning, etc. What he discovered in the process would reveal the high price Pakistan paid in allowing allegedly corrupt individuals to free themselves through half-baked and misguided attempts to bring back their ill-gotten gains from abroad.

At first glance, the goal seems laudable and very much in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s desire to drain the swamp. However, you don’t have to look far to realize that there can be more than what you see. First, there is the timing. The PTI has become immersed in a rather delicate situation regarding the foreign funding case against it, and retaliates by filing a tit-for-tat complaint against the JUI-F. Expanding the Broadsheet investigation to include what is linked to some of those deployed in opposition to the PTI government would serve as a timely distraction from the current crumbling of the ruling parties. The sound and fury could be upped several notches to stifle voices calling on the government to come forward to account. Second, the outcome of the investigation may also offer new reasons to denounce past governments as corrupt and incompetent. In other words, the Broadsheet inquiry offers another way to force the leaders of the Pakistani democratic movement to fail.

Posted in Dawn, January 28, 2021

