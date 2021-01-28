Terrorist organization, Gray Wolves, announces opening of school in Nagorno-Karabakh





Turkey violates responsibilities of peacekeepers by promoting gray wolves 01/27/2021 Washington DC (International Christian Concern) International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that Turkish President Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Aliyev have approved the construction of a gray wolf school in the captured Shushi town in Nagorno-Karabakh. On January 30, 2021, they will start laying the foundations for the school. Turkish Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli made the announcement during a parliamentary speech on January 16. he declared,, I said that if our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives permission, and if the President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, deems it appropriate, our goal is to build a school of nine classrooms in Shusha by the Foundation Ulku Ocaklari for education and culture on my personal instructions. I said that the name of this school will be the late Zeyir Hajibeyli, born in Shusha and composer of the Azerbaijani national anthem and that it will be founded on January 30, 2021, with the mutual agreement and approval of our president, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoan and President of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev, our project to build a school in Shusha has been approved. The Ulku Ocaklari Foundation for Education and Culture is an official name of the Gray Wolves, which the international community recognizes as a terrorist organization. It is often described as the paramilitary wing of Turkey’s MHPs and acknowledged its presence during the forty-four day war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Armenian: Artsakh). ICC documented its role in the conflict in the recently published report titled The Anatomy of Genocide: The Forty-Four Day War in Karabakh. The report recommends that the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom designate gray wolves as an entity of particular concern. This explains why gray wolves have became a death squad and was involved in numerous violations of religious freedom. He further contends that violations of religious freedom during the Nagorno-Karabakh war were often done using masked language familiar to those associated with gray wolves. Turkey and Azerbaijan once had vibrant and diverse societies. Today, freedom of conscience and identity does not exist there. This is what is at stake in Nagorno-Karabakh. The city of Shushi belonged to the Armenian Christian territory of Nagorno-Karabakh until the Turkish-Azeri invasion in November 2020. During the invasion, Turkey targeted, dismantled and / or destroyed Armenian Christian sites. The Armenian name of Shushi changed to Shusha as part of the forced demographic change. The city is important because it overlooks the Nagorno-Karabakh capital, Stepanakert, and is considered militarily as a linchpin. Claire Evans, ICC Regional Director for the Middle East, said: The opening of a Gray Wolf school in Shushi further proves that this war had solid ideological foundations since its inception. Turkey has taken a so-called post-war peacekeeping position, and we are disappointed with the endorsement of a school by a group internationally known for its extremism. It is no coincidence that some of the worst incidents of religious freedom in Turkish history were at the hands of the gray wolves. This decision is totally incompatible with Turkish-Azeri promises to protect religious diversity. Unfortunately, similar decisions can be taken if the international community continues to look away from Nagorno-Karabakh.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos