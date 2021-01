Anthony Fauci on Trump, Biden and the COVID-19 crisis

He explained how, in Trumps’ mind, the medical expertise was no more valuable than what he might have picked up on a random late night phone call with a pal. He explained how, oddly enough, he came to love Trump. (If I said I loved him, my wife would have a heart attack, Fauci told me.) He also offered a wholehearted critique of the strange people Trump surrounded himself with; a heartfelt assessment from former Vice President Mike Pence, who led the coronavirus task force; and a sympathetic defense from Deborah Birx, the White Houses pandemic response coordinator, who has been criticized for optimistic progress reports on an increasingly deadly pandemic. Our conversation has been edited slightly for clarity and length.

Peter Nicholas: You worked under five different presidents, Republican and Democratic, before Donald Trump arrived. How did Trump compare?

Anthony Fauci: It’s interesting. I had become so intensely involved with him over the past year or so, but from the start of his administration until September 2019, I had never even met him. It was paradoxical, because with all the other presidents, I was involved with them from the first year.

For all other presidents, whether conservative, moderate, or liberal, the guide to everything was a deep respect for science. It always has been. When I got involved with Trump, it went to a different world, like I hadn’t known. I used to be in the White House because of my job in previous administrations, but the White House has become a different place in the Trump administration.

Nicholas: In what way? More political? More a reflection of the personality of the presidents?

Fauci: It was the lack of rigor. The president was getting a phone call from a friend he knew from somewhere. Either he would bring in some dubious person whispering in his ear, I think it works or I think we should. Trump would put the anecdote on the same level as the science. For him, if a good friend said that hydroxychloroquine or oregano worked [as treatments for COVID-19], that would be as good as Tony Fauci saying it doesn’t work.

It was a surreal experience!

Nicholas: Was Trump obsessed with hydroxychloroquine for so long because he just didn’t want to admit he was wrong in recommending it to coronavirus patients?

Fauci: No, I don’t want to psychoanalyze him, but I spent enough time with him in the White House, and with the people around him, to know that he actually thought his instinct to function was that good. that everything I had put in front of him showing that it does not work: I have to tell you, Tony. I really think it works.

The other thing he did that I never, ever saw, even up close with any of the other presidents, was surrounded himself with strange people. Like Peter Navarro [the Trump trade adviser], who walks into the situation room with a large stack of reports saying: Here I have proof that hydroxychloroquine works. And his complete trash. Completely absurd. And you’re setting there, and you’re like, Boy, there’s a lot of unusual things going on here.

