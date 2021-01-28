Xi Jinping’s warning to the World Economic Forum in Davos: there could be a new cold war





Chinese President Xi Jinping warned world leaders against the start of a “new cold war” at a fully virtual forum in Davos on Monday and urged global solidarity in light of the coronavirus outbreak. While the spread of the pandemic within its borders has been largely curbed, Xi wants to position China as a key player in the current multilateral world order as the United States continues to be crippled by the pandemic. More Cold War Statements: “Building small cliques or starting a new cold war, rejecting, threatening or intimidating others … will only drive the world to division,” Xi said in a likely veiled attack on US President Joe Biden’s plans to revitalize global alliances to counter China’s growth. affecting. At a glance at the movements aimed at China launched by the former US administration under the president Donald trumpXi said the confrontation “will always end up harming the interests of every nation and sacrificing the welfare of the people.” Beijing’s idealistic climate promises to cut carbon emissions by 65% ​​by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 were also reaffirmed by the Chinese leader – two important obligations, as China passes on a quarter of greenhouse gases in the world. “Achieving these goals will require hard work on the part of China. But we believe that when the interests of all mankind are at stake, China must move forward, act and do the job, ”he said. Xi also called for improving international cooperation through multilateral institutions, removing obstacles to international trade, investment and technology transfer, as well as greater representation of developed countries on the world stage. He stressed the importance of strengthening macroeconomic policies to tackle the global economic slowdown caused by the epidemic. “We must build an open world economy, firmly safeguard the multilateral trading system and refrain from creating discriminatory and exclusive standards, rules and systems, as well as high walls that separate trade, investment and technology,” did he declare. According to official statistics, China saw its GDP grow by 2.3% last year – the lowest growth rate since 1976 – but it is still considered the only major economy to have grown during the period. ravaged by the pandemic. According to the International Monetary Fund, GDP is also expected to increase by 7.9% in 2021 – reduced from initial forecasts by a difficult geopolitical environment, a slowdown in the global economy and threats of chaotic technical decoupling in the States – United. According to the UN report released on Sunday, it also overtook the United States as the world’s largest recipient of foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2020.

