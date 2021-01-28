Judge Azmat Saeeds investigative report to be released





ISLAMABAD / PESHAWAR – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday that the national economy had improved thanks to the unwavering efforts of the current government as it increased the country’s exports.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said the country was on the verge of bankruptcy when Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power. But thanks to his tireless efforts (of the prime minister), he managed to pull the country out of a serious financial crisis, Sheikh added.

He said the prime minister was burning midnight oil for the betterment of the country and compatriots expressed full confidence in his honest leadership. The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came to power with the slogan of accountability of the corrupt, so Prime Minister Imran Khan never compromised on the issue of accountability of the corrupt until nowadays.

He said the opposition was tired after staging their flop show against the government and their political rallies had had no effective impact on government affairs. He said the government is not afraid of the corrupt, dishonest, divided and lazy opposition, adding that the country and its people face problems due to the redundant and failed policies of previous governments.

He said the opposition did not support any decision as they announced they would submit resignations from the assemblies, but they only did so today. Responding to a question, he said that all political parties were going to participate in the next senatorial elections, even Maulana Fazl ur Rehman who called the current false National Assembly was ready to stand for election.

On another question, he said Judge (R) Azmat Saeed would lead the Broadsheet Board of Inquiry and his investigation report would be made public.

He said that on February 5, a movement to fight for the independence of Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by India would be launched in Lal Haveli Rawalpindi and that Pakistan would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir. .

Sheikh Rashid also said that peace had been achieved after many sacrifices and that no one would be allowed to disturb the peace and the public order situation in the country. He expressed these views while jointly chairing a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa Mahmood Khan on the law and order situation in the province here at the Civil Secretariat.

KP Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and other senior law enforcement, district administration and police officials attended the meeting.

While highly appreciating the sacrifices of law enforcement organizations, police and district administration for the restoration of peace in the province, the interior minister said that the KP played a frontline role in establishing peace in the country and that the entire nation had sacrificed its people and its law enforcement agencies in high esteem.

He said unprecedented sacrifices had been made to achieve a lasting peace in Pakistan and that the enemy would not be allowed to disrupt the peace in the country. The Home Secretary said the government was well aware of the KP’s problems and that all necessary resources would be provided.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos