



Here’s the latest on the meeting between Trump’s allies on January 5: Trump-appointed Charles Herbster said Senator Tommy Tuberville met with the Trump family, then RAGA director and senior Trump adviser on January 5 at Trump International Hotel. Photos and a separate social media post put Tuberville at the Trumps Hotel on January 5, though Tuberville denied attending a meeting. Charles Herbster originally posted on January 5 that the meeting was held at the White House and included Rudy Guiliani that evening, but the next morning he edited his post to say it happened at the Trumps Hotel , and he completely removed Guiliani from the post. David Bossie, President Donald Trumps’ former deputy campaign manager, told APR he did not attend the meeting in question, although Herbster said he was there. See all the stories here.

David Bossie, former President Donald Trumps deputy campaign manager during the 2016 campaign and chairman of conservative nonprofit Citizens United, told APR on Wednesday that he had not attended any meeting with the Senator Tuberville, the Trump sons and other senior Trump advisers on January 5. the day before the deadly attack on the US Capitol.

A Trump-appointed alumnus Charles W. Herbster quoted Bossie in a Facebook post on January 5 as having attended a meeting that day at the White House with Tuberville, Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, then director of Republican Association of Attorney General Adam Piper, Donald Trump Jr., former Trump campaign manager Cory Lewandowski and other top Trump advisers.

Herbster early the next morning edited his post to indicate that the meeting had taken place at the Trump International Hotel, while removing the name Guilianis from the attendee list. At the time, Herbster was the National Chairman of the Trump administration’s Agriculture and Rural Advisory Committee.

I don’t know if he remembers badly. I don’t know what it is, but I just didn’t attend, Bossie told APR.

When asked if he was in Washington DC on January 5, Bossie said yes, “but that doesn’t put me in a meeting. I mean, I was in my office. It just didn’t happen.

Bossie said he left early in the morning of January 6 to attend the three-day Republican National Convention meeting, which was held on Amelia Island in Florida. Bossie is cited in a January 8 Washington Post article as having attended the Florida convention.

Bossie said Herbster is a good old guy, “adding that I don’t know why he would have done that.

I just think he didn’t remember well who was there, Bossie said, adding that he usually doesn’t do much of that sort of thing. But this here the sixth was horrible. I did not participate. I don’t approve of what these people have done, so I certainly don’t want to be associated with it.

When asked if Lewandowski attended such a meeting on January 5, Bossie said he did not know where Lewandowski was that day, but that Lewandowski also attended the RNC meeting on January 6. in Florida.

Shortly after the Nov. 3 election, Trump chose Bossie to organize legal challenges to the election result, according to several press reports, but Bossie tested positive for COVID-19. Lewandowksi and Eric Trump stepped in to oversee this role instead, according to ABC News.

Tuberville, through a spokesperson on Tuesday, told the RPA he did not attend a January 5 meeting at the Trump International Hotel in Washington. In response to follow-up questions Wednesday morning asking whether Tuberville had met at the White House with Trumps’ sons Giuliani, then RAGA director Adam Piper and others on January 5, the spokesperson said: The Senator did not attend a private meeting with the people you quote, nor did he meet with Donald Trump.

Nearly two hours after Herbster published that he was standing in the White House with Tuberville and others, Daniel Beck, the CEO of an Idaho tech firm, wrote in a Facebook post that he had spent the evening at the Trump International Hotel with Tuberville, Trump Jr and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Michael J. Lindell, Trump adviser Peter Navarro and Giuliani.

A photo posted to an Instagram user account appears to show Tuberville standing in the lobby of the Trump International Hotel on January 5. The photo was captioned by the user, newly elected Senator Tommy Tuberville. In two other photos, the same person posted images of Flynn and Donald Trump Jr. inside the hotel on January 5. Attempts to reach the person who posted this photo have failed.

Piper resigned as director of RAGA on January 12 following excessive calls for public scrutiny paid for by the Rule of Law Defense Fund, RAGA’s black money political arm, headed by the Attorney General from Alabama, Steve Marshall.

